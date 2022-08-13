ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

scoringlive.com

Monarchs outduel Chargers in preseason action

DMS(2-0-0) 6 0 6 618. Damien rallied against Pearl City in a back-and-forth contest for a 18-14 non-league win Saturday night at Bino Neves Stadium. Sylas Alaimalo's 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter provided the game-winning score for the Monarchs, who improved to 2-0. The Chargers (1-1) struck first...
PEARL CITY, HI
Pettypool helps lead Keaau to season-opening win over Kalani

Keaau started its 2022 campaign with a notch in the win column, knocking off Kalani, 36-21, in a Saturday game under the lights at Keaau High School Stadium. The Cougars' played host to an Oahu team for the first time since Aug. 16, 2014, a 33-14 loss to Saint Francis, and the win also marked the first win over a non-BIIF opponent in well over a decade.
KEAAU, HI
No. 4 Punahou grounds No. 11 Moanalua to open season

Alai Williams and Iosepa Lyman carried No. 4 Punahou past No. 11 Moanalua, 35-0, in a non-league Open Division opener for both teams at Na Menehune's field Saturday. The two running backs combined to rush for 127 yards of Punahou's 406 yards of total offense. The Buffanblu (1-0 overall) scored...
HONOLULU, HI
Sports
bigislandnow.com

Ironman Hawai’i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week

The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Trade winds to begin weakening

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will continue through tonight with showers focused mainly across windward areas. Sea breeze formation this afternoon did help generate isolated showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Trades will ease Monday into Wednesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain. […]
HONOLULU, HI
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Zippy’s Debuts New Rewards Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – Zippy’s is giving away free Zip Pacs for a limited time starting August 8th to celebrate the launch of our new Zipster Rewards Program. The debut of Zippy’s new rewards program, allows Zippy’s customers to be rewarded with “zipcoins” whenever dining or taking out at any Zippy’s location.
seniorsmatter.com

Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu

We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have ended their search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after being swept out to sea off a Puna beach last week. The search began Thursday afternoon after the 14-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swimming in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach when they were swept out, officials said.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mandatory recount for five races

HONOLULU, HI

