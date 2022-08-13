Read full article on original website
scoringlive.com
Monarchs outduel Chargers in preseason action
DMS(2-0-0) 6 0 6 618. Damien rallied against Pearl City in a back-and-forth contest for a 18-14 non-league win Saturday night at Bino Neves Stadium. Sylas Alaimalo's 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter provided the game-winning score for the Monarchs, who improved to 2-0. The Chargers (1-1) struck first...
scoringlive.com
Pettypool helps lead Keaau to season-opening win over Kalani
Keaau started its 2022 campaign with a notch in the win column, knocking off Kalani, 36-21, in a Saturday game under the lights at Keaau High School Stadium. The Cougars' played host to an Oahu team for the first time since Aug. 16, 2014, a 33-14 loss to Saint Francis, and the win also marked the first win over a non-BIIF opponent in well over a decade.
scoringlive.com
No. 4 Punahou grounds No. 11 Moanalua to open season
Alai Williams and Iosepa Lyman carried No. 4 Punahou past No. 11 Moanalua, 35-0, in a non-league Open Division opener for both teams at Na Menehune's field Saturday. The two running backs combined to rush for 127 yards of Punahou's 406 yards of total offense. The Buffanblu (1-0 overall) scored...
Individual Hawaii football tickets nearly sold out
Less than 1,000 individual tickets remain for each University of Hawaii football game this fall.
bigislandnow.com
Ironman Hawai’i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week
The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
Trade winds to begin weakening
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will continue through tonight with showers focused mainly across windward areas. Sea breeze formation this afternoon did help generate isolated showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Trades will ease Monday into Wednesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain. […]
shescatchingflights.com
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
KITV.com
J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels drawing in traffic
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Light trade winds and rain are expected
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day and Take2.
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights
The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.
KHON2
Zippy’s Debuts New Rewards Program
Honolulu (KHON2) – Zippy’s is giving away free Zip Pacs for a limited time starting August 8th to celebrate the launch of our new Zipster Rewards Program. The debut of Zippy’s new rewards program, allows Zippy’s customers to be rewarded with “zipcoins” whenever dining or taking out at any Zippy’s location.
seniorsmatter.com
Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu
We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 75 years, the Navy Blue Angels have been defying gravity. Now, their fleet of F-18 Super Hornets are preparing to take flight in Kaneohe for an air show this weekend. “This is a unique year in that it’s the centennial of the United States...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have ended their search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after being swept out to sea off a Puna beach last week. The search began Thursday afternoon after the 14-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swimming in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach when they were swept out, officials said.
KHON2
Mandatory recount for five races
Last chance to check out Kyra the Baker in Waikiki
Sunday, August 14 will be her last day open. You can stop on by to show support for this teenage baker and buy some cookies.
