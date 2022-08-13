Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Related
dayton.com
Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns next weekend at new location
The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, presented by St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, returns Aug. 26-28 at its new location on the corner of State Route 48 and Nutt Road in Washington Township. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said Will Thomas, vice chair of the Greater...
dayton247now.com
Music lovers gather at third annual Dayton Funk Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The downtown Dayton Summer Music Series continued with the Dayton Funk Festival. The third annual festival is a free concert that features several live bands, along with many food and merchandise vendors. Attendees brought blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the free event. The next event...
dayton247now.com
Isaiah 117 House, which cares for kids awaiting foster placement, heads to Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is heading to the Miami Valley. If a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. Isaiah 117 House allows a child to never go to an office, but a home with loving volunteers instead.
dayton247now.com
Gem City Black Business Bus Tour, celebrate local black-owned businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) ---The owner of Ze Dealz a thrifty boutique in West Dayton, Zontaye Richardson developed the Gem City Black Business Bus Tour to provide a platform for local black businesses in Miami Valley. “The Gem City Black Business Bus Tours are to celebrate black businesses within the gem...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Potato Festival features variety of potato dishes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A festival celebrating all things potatoes returned to Dayton this weekend. The second annual 'Potatoes N’ Such Dayton Potato Festival took place at Courthouse Square. Festivalgoers can expect a variety of potato dishes including smoked baked potatoes, sweet potato cake, BBQ chicken potato chip nachos,...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
dayton247now.com
Pineview hosting Neighborhood Block Party on Aug. 20
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, August 20, the Pineview Neighborhood Association is hosting the Pineview Neighborhood Block Party on Roejack Drive in Dayton. A Dayton Fire Truck will be present and children are encouraged to ask the fireman some questions. Neighbors will also celebrate the winner of the Neighborhood Writing Contest, with cash awards for first and second place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
dayton247now.com
2 in custody after pursuit in Dayton Monday night
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two suspects are in custody on Monday night after a pursuit that involved law enforcement from Harrison Township, Trotwood, Dayton and Montgomery County. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the chase started at 9:46 p.m. on Riverside Drive and Forest Park Drive when an officer saw...
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
Daily Advocate
Mysterious Fort Greene Ville bricks
Ln Oct. 1793, when Anthony Wayne decided to winter in the place now called Greenville, he needed to quickly order hutting for the army. First, he built eight large exterior redoubts, the first line of defense, that would encircle 300 yards outside his preferred camp site for the army. On Nov. 6, the redoubts were almost finished. Wayne ordered the main campground to be marked for hutting. There were to be two rows of huts, 14 foot in the clear, for the enlisted men surrounding the main camp. The camp was 500 yards long and 264 yards wide. Later, a picket of 10-foot-high logs would be constructed on the outside of the enlisted men’s huts. Anthony Wayne stated on Nov. 6, “for the purpose of hutting, the officers are to see that the enlisted men are housed first, after which they were allowed to use the men to build their own housing” – On Nov. 26, 1793, “The officers will please direct the building of their own huts”.
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
peakofohio.com
Hot Summer Nights Cruise In held Saturday night
On February 10, 1969, Dick Hurst sold Gene Evans of Belle Center a brand new candy apple red 1968 Shelby GT 500 KR convertible for just over $5000. Last night Gene had his beautiful one-of-a-kind car on display at the 22nd annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise-In, in downtown Bellefontaine. Possible...
dayton247now.com
National Museum of USAF holds monthly open aircraft viewing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force had their monthly open aircraft showing on Saturday. They displayed a B-24D plane called the "Liberator". The B-24 was employed in operations in every combat theater during World War II. This plane also flew combat missions from north...
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12. Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened shortly...
miamivalleytoday.com
Golden Knights free fall into Dayton
DAYTON — The greatest free fall team in the world flew and dropped into Dayton air space for the 2022 CenterPoint Energy air show in the form of your United States Army Golden Knights. For over 60 years the ambassadors of the Army have dominated the international skydiving circuit....
tippnews.com
Seeking Solitude & Mindfulness in Miami County
There are times when you just need to get away for a while. Miami County has plenty to offer all of our visitors: invigorating hikes, local shops, fabulous restaurants…and even places where you can soak in the solitude. One of the most treasured – and preserved – activities is...
Washington Twp. to hold cruise-in ice cream social today
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Today, the Washington Township community is invited to a day full of ice cream and entertainment. Located at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington Township Fire Department will be hosting an ice cream social for the community. The event...
Comments / 0