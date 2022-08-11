Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex burns 20,000 acres, 19% contained; reduction in evacuation orders
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:47 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 20,052 acres with 19%, according to CAL FIRE authorities. 5:51 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation orders have been reduced for parts of the Salyer community, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke visible across NorCal Monday, air quality smoke advisory issued in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory again on Monday due to the fires burning in the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Areas to the south of the fire will see significant smoke impacts due to northerly winds. The heaviest smoke is...
actionnewsnow.com
Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Hazy tonight with dangerous heat on the way
Air quality has continued to degrade today with many places in the valley hovering near the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The worst air quality is in the northern coastal mountains in north Trinity County. Many places are sitting at Hazardous level. Because of this, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through noon on Monday. Avoid the outdoors as much as possible and keep windows and doors closed. This evening the air quality is expected to get worse for parts of the valley as the smoke settles to the surface, especially for places in the northwestern part of the valley closest to the canyons cutting through Trinity County.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Burglary suspects tracked down with stolen items in truck
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Two people were arrested for burglary after deputies said they caught the two with stolen items in their truck.. The break-in happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. Deputies said they found Marlena Benson and Robert Crews Jr. about...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police Department responds to multiple DUI collisions over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. – Starting late Friday night, a series of collisions police said were caused by drivers who were under the influence (DUI) were investigated by officers. Incidents continued throughout the weekend. Friday night at 11:15 p.m. a two-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of Eureka Way resulted in...
actionnewsnow.com
2 teens arrested for attempted murder in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two teenage suspects were arrested in connection to a stabbing of a homeless woman in Red Bluff last week, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said they arrested 18-year-old Chuslum Buckskin and a 14-year-old, both of Red Bluff, for attempted murder. On Tuesday at...
