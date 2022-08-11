ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space

REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
REDDING, CA
Trinity County, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast: Hazy tonight with dangerous heat on the way

Air quality has continued to degrade today with many places in the valley hovering near the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The worst air quality is in the northern coastal mountains in north Trinity County. Many places are sitting at Hazardous level. Because of this, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through noon on Monday. Avoid the outdoors as much as possible and keep windows and doors closed. This evening the air quality is expected to get worse for parts of the valley as the smoke settles to the surface, especially for places in the northwestern part of the valley closest to the canyons cutting through Trinity County.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Deputies: Burglary suspects tracked down with stolen items in truck

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Two people were arrested for burglary after deputies said they caught the two with stolen items in their truck.. The break-in happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. Deputies said they found Marlena Benson and Robert Crews Jr. about...
COTTONWOOD, CA
2 teens arrested for attempted murder in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two teenage suspects were arrested in connection to a stabbing of a homeless woman in Red Bluff last week, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said they arrested 18-year-old Chuslum Buckskin and a 14-year-old, both of Red Bluff, for attempted murder. On Tuesday at...
RED BLUFF, CA

