Who will do what? A look into the crystal football Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The NFL season is weeks away. Time to gaze into the crystal football and come up with predictions for all 32 teams. Will your favorite squad have success and wind up in the playoffs? Or will they be playing for a high draft pick come November?Arizona Cardinals USAT Kyler Murray seems to be settled ... for now. Not going to believe the Cardinals' fast start last year will be repeated, and that will prove damaging to the overall mark in the long run. Record: 9-8Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA...

