FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
7 takeaways from Rams' 29-22 win over Chargers

The Rams got off to a great start this preseason, winning their opener against the Chargers on Saturday night. They took down the Bolts, 29-22, at SoFi Stadium to notch their first preseason win since 2020. Obviously, the Rams didn’t play any of their primary starters, and the Chargers held...
Chargers trim roster to 85 players

The Chargers have trimmed their roster down to 85 players to meet the mandatory cut deadline, which was set for 1 pm PT on Tuesday. To get it to 85, Los Angeles waived wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, quarterback Brandon Peters, safety Skyler Thomas, and defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and offensive lineman Isaac Weaver with injury designations.
Updated 2022 win-loss predictions for all 32 NFL teams

Who will do what? A look into the crystal football Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The NFL season is weeks away. Time to gaze into the crystal football and come up with predictions for all 32 teams. Will your favorite squad have success and wind up in the playoffs? Or will they be playing for a high draft pick come November?Arizona Cardinals USAT Kyler Murray seems to be settled ... for now. Not going to believe the Cardinals' fast start last year will be repeated, and that will prove damaging to the overall mark in the long run. Record: 9-8Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA...
