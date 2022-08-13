Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
7 takeaways from Rams' 29-22 win over Chargers
The Rams got off to a great start this preseason, winning their opener against the Chargers on Saturday night. They took down the Bolts, 29-22, at SoFi Stadium to notch their first preseason win since 2020. Obviously, the Rams didn’t play any of their primary starters, and the Chargers held...
Rams Take Down Chargers 29-22 In Preseason Opener: Live Game Log
Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup between the Rams and Chargers.
Chargers trim roster to 85 players
The Chargers have trimmed their roster down to 85 players to meet the mandatory cut deadline, which was set for 1 pm PT on Tuesday. To get it to 85, Los Angeles waived wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, quarterback Brandon Peters, safety Skyler Thomas, and defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and offensive lineman Isaac Weaver with injury designations.
Fantasy football: Where to draft Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
One of the most interesting players in the fantasy football world this season – and the subject of the most speculation on his draft value – is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill thrived when paired with QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and the question now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fantasy football: Where to draft Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hit the NFL as a near-instant sensation as a 5th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and he topped 1,000 yards in his final 2 years in Minnesota. However, when he was traded before the 2020 season to the Buffalo Bills for their 1st-round pick...
WATCH: Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Climbs Ladder on Long Preseason TD Catch
The rookie wideout turned some heads in the first half with an impressive touchdown.
Updated 2022 win-loss predictions for all 32 NFL teams
Who will do what? A look into the crystal football Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The NFL season is weeks away. Time to gaze into the crystal football and come up with predictions for all 32 teams. Will your favorite squad have success and wind up in the playoffs? Or will they be playing for a high draft pick come November?Arizona Cardinals USAT Kyler Murray seems to be settled ... for now. Not going to believe the Cardinals' fast start last year will be repeated, and that will prove damaging to the overall mark in the long run. Record: 9-8Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA...
Comments / 0