Arizona Wildcats add Montana State, Nicholls State to 2022-23 schedule; NAU game will be moved
Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State. The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.
UA training-camp practice No. 11: WR Dorian Singer breaks out as Wildcats begin Week 3
The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 11th practice of training camp Tuesday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 11:. * Receiver Dorian Singer had perhaps his best day of camp. Singer twice defeated cornerback Isaiah Mays during one-on-ones. In 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, Singer made several impressive catches, including a leaping grab at the goal line for a 40-yard touchdown from Jayden de Laura. Ephesians Prysock had perfect coverage on the play, but Singer high-pointed the ball and came down with it. Singer later snared a well-thrown pass from de Laura just inside the right sideline. Singer appeared to tweak an ankle during that series and sat out the final portion of practice.
