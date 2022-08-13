Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever
Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have Good News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival
Las Vegas and the cruise industry have an overlapping customer base. Many of the people who visit Sin City and a lot of the folks who take cruises like to gamble. That's likely why Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report often has promotions where guests who have hit some of the higher tiers of their loyalty program can get a free Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report cruise simply for staying in Las Vegas for a few days. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report also has a deal with a casino chain as MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report matches the cruise line's loyalty program status.
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
Airlines cut tens of thousands of flights in November. Here's why travelers shouldn't panic.
Airlines adjust schedules to match staffing levels and try to meet demand. Even with tens of thousands of services cut, travelers shouldn't panic.
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper
Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
Time Out Global
Best semi-private flights in the US
If you can cope with traveling at short notice, it's possible to score a semi-private flight for less than the price of a commercial trip. If you’re headed to an airport this summer or planning to get away in the fall, it’s frankly a gamble if you’d make it to your destination on time – if at all. (These are the airlines with the worst delays.) Amid staffing shortages, flights have been canceled left and right. So, if you are looking to get away (maybe you're finally headed to a bucket-list destination) you may want to consider on demand semi-private flights instead.
You Can Stay In A Texas Airbnb That's Actually A Converted Boxcar
Wallace Ranch Boxcar Bunkhouse looks nothing like your typical Airbnb... because it's not! This vacation rental is a 111-year-old railroad boxcar that has been converted into a place for guests to stay while in Canyon, Texas. For just $175 a night, you'll enjoy a one-of-a-kind accommodation that transports you back in time when boxcars roamed the railways across the United States (with a modern twist). Boxcars were invented in the 1830s to transport all sorts of popular North American items, such as grains, heavy machinery, and eventually, livestock, C.H. Robinson explains.
The Airplane Hotel in Costa Rica :A Luxury Option for Travellers
When you’re planning a trip, the last thing you want to worry about is where to stay. But with the ever-growing popularity of airplane hotels, that worry is slowly starting to fade away. What is an airplane hotel, and how do they work? Simply put, an airplane hotel is a hotel that’s built inside an airplane. This means that you have all the benefits of a regular hotel except that you’re 600 feet in the air! Not only does this make for an incredible view, but it also provides a luxury option for travelers who want the best of the best. With prices starting at just $119 per night, an airplane hotel is worth considering for your next travel destination!
Get the classic Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card with an 60,000-point bonus
The Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with a terrific sign-up bonus, but it also offers a solid return on travel and dining and earns some of the most valuable travel points around.
cntraveler.com
8 Chic Seaside Hotels Where You Can Live Out Your Coastal Grandmother Dreams
An homage to Nancy Meyers movies and Martha Stewart, the coastal grandmother movement isn't just an internet aesthetic—it's a way of life. The term, coined by influencer Lex Nicoleta, refers to a design trend embodied by long weekends by the beach spent hunting for seashells; it's comfortable, hospitable, and calming. Whether you’re a coastal grandmother yourself or simply craving a getaway that taps into a love of chilled white wine, romance novels, chambray, and sun hats, look no further than these seaside hotels. From Southern-style hospitality in Florida to cozy cottages in Rhode Island and gorgeously landscaped islands in South Carolina, these properties feel as welcoming as a hug from an effortlessly chic grandmother.
Best hotels in Cyprus 2022: Where to stay for boutique charm and resort-style luxury
From five-star resorts to traditionally styled boutique hotels, Cyprus has many different accommodation offerings. To make the most of this island nation, renting a car is definitely recommended – you can drive from the westernmost point to the easternmost point of the in about 3.5 hours. That being said, every corner of Cyprus is worth visiting and, no matter where you go, you won’t be far from pristine beaches, beautiful landscapes and Mediterranean food and culture.The best hotels in Cyprus for 2022 are:Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.comBest for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA...
Why I Love My Capital One Venture X Card
As travel picks up, I find myself using my Capital One Venture X credit card more and more. If you have not added this card to your wallet, do not delay in doing so. The latest addition of Plaza Premium lounge access makes the card even better. Capital One Venture...
Which US City Has the Highest Taxes For Tourists?
An obnoxious reality where travel is involved, tourists taxes actually serve a pretty important purpose. For the uninitiated, tourists taxes are small fees levied on travelers, usually by way of accommodations, to help mitigate the effects of tourism and, more importantly, help curb overtourism. Which is why it should come as a surprise to none that the most expensive city in the world when it comes to tourist taxes is none other than Honolulu.
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa to Leave Hilton. Review. Photographs.
The Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa hotel property — which is located across Patak Road from Karon Beach in Muang in Thailand and was acquired by Hilton back in 2003 — will no longer be a part of the Hilton portfolio effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, which leaves only two other hotel properties in Phuket which are part of the Hilton portfolio: the DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai and the Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao.
hotelnewsme.com
Experience a Luxurious Suite Summer Stay at Mondrian Doha
Gather your loved ones for the perfect staycation or getaway you all deserve with an escape to unwind in Mondrian’s mesmerizing suites. Available until 1st September 2022, guests of the leading luxury hotel can save this summer with a selection of suite perks. Offering first-class facilities, leisure activities, and...
Family vacations are expensive. Here's how much you can expect to pay at popular destinations.
Getting away for a long weekend can be priceless, but it's not cheap. We did the math to see how much popular vacation destinations cost families.
Hertz Devalues Loyalty, Sleep in Dolly’s Tour Bus, History of Biscoff Cookie
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, August 15, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
