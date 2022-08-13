When you’re planning a trip, the last thing you want to worry about is where to stay. But with the ever-growing popularity of airplane hotels, that worry is slowly starting to fade away. What is an airplane hotel, and how do they work? Simply put, an airplane hotel is a hotel that’s built inside an airplane. This means that you have all the benefits of a regular hotel except that you’re 600 feet in the air! Not only does this make for an incredible view, but it also provides a luxury option for travelers who want the best of the best. With prices starting at just $119 per night, an airplane hotel is worth considering for your next travel destination!

6 DAYS AGO