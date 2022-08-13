If you were to do a “where are they now” side-by-side look at Brian France and Tony Stewart, you’d see some pretty stark differences. In 2018, France stepped down as the chairman and CEO of NASCAR after he was arrested for DUI and possession of oxycodone. Since then, he’s worked as the founder and CEO of Silver Falcon Capital, Inc., a private investment firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina. On the other hand, while Stewart is retired from full-time NASCAR competition, he’s still the owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, runs the Superstar Racing Experience series, and has his own NHRA team that he also competes for. It’s safe to say that, at least from an auto racing perspective, Stewart is certainly moving the needle more than France.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO