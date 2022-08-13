ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season

Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Pensky, FSU Soccer excited to open the 2022 season this week

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 1 Florida State opens their 2022 season on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. when they travel to face No. 12 South Carolina at 7 p.m. in Columbia, S.C. The season-opening match for the Seminoles will be shown on SEC Network. FSU enters the season ranked No. 1 in the country for the fifth time in program history and third time over the past four years.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Kenton Kirkland commits to Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles football program received welcome news today as their 2023 recruiting class has added another talented prospect. FSU didn’t have to go far for its newest member of #Tribe23, dipping into the First Coast to snag Kenton Kirkland. Kirkland, a 6’2”, 185 pound defensive back, plays...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Jermaine Johnson
Radio Ink

Tallahassee Hip Hop Flip

Sports Radio is back in Tallahassee. iHeartMedia Tallahassee flipped its Classic Hip-Hop “Throwback 96.5” (1270 WTLY/96.5 W243EG) to “96.5 The Spear.” The station is an AM signal with an FM translator. The station will carry the Fox Sports Radio national lineup along with Florida State University...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU’s Grape Harvest Festival Returns Saturday, August 20

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Grape Harvest Festival returns from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the FAMU Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research, 6361 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee. The 20th Annual Grape Harvest Festival is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees who will celebrate family,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hilaman’s Tallahassee Open 2022 happening Aug. 20-21

Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT. The housing authority that manages Section 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville State#Clemson#American Football#Florida State#Seminoles
floridapolitics.com

David Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad

The Bellamy campaign said it will file an election violation complaint on Monday. Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy is accusing his Seat 3 opponent Jeremy Matlow of defamation and violating election laws with a radio ad to air on the Tallahassee radio station 96.1 WHBX/JAMZ. The 30-second spot features...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment

The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TCC gets $500,000 to offer free healthcare certification for local residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College received a $500,000 grant from Sunshine Health to expand its healthcare certification program, offering free training to residents in Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties. “I’m finally coming back to school, and I’m excited about that,” said Catarina Martin. She moved to the United...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtvy.com

Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Three people injured following shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m. The suspect and one other person confronted a resident about an incident. A fight...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy