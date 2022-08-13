Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season
Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
Pensky, FSU Soccer excited to open the 2022 season this week
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 1 Florida State opens their 2022 season on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. when they travel to face No. 12 South Carolina at 7 p.m. in Columbia, S.C. The season-opening match for the Seminoles will be shown on SEC Network. FSU enters the season ranked No. 1 in the country for the fifth time in program history and third time over the past four years.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Florida State running back to miss 2022 season due to injury
The media was informed of the news following Tuesday's practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
Kenton Kirkland commits to Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles football program received welcome news today as their 2023 recruiting class has added another talented prospect. FSU didn’t have to go far for its newest member of #Tribe23, dipping into the First Coast to snag Kenton Kirkland. Kirkland, a 6’2”, 185 pound defensive back, plays...
WATCH: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland commits to FSU, breaks down decision to become a Seminole
Florida State has landed a commitment from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland. The talented defender broke down his decision with Noles247. Here is a full video interview with Kirkland on that topic:. Why was it FSU?. "Like I said in previous other interviews, I feel like this...
LSU Football Schedule: Battle with Florida State in Week 1
LSU football schedule: Week 1 – LSU vs Florida State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Sept. 4 LSU Tigers
Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons get real about HBCU football tradition
HBCU football, particularly at Jackson State and FAMU, has a great tradition. But Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons say that comes with challenges. The post Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons get real about HBCU football tradition appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCTV
New Faces, Different Places: Cairo Lifer David Coleman excited to lead Syrupmakers Football
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - When you think of South Georgia Football, you think tradition. History. It’s what high school football is supposed to look like. David Coleman knows that all too well. A Cairo graduate, a Syrupmaker assistant football coach for a decade, and now the chance to lead the program.
Radio Ink
Tallahassee Hip Hop Flip
Sports Radio is back in Tallahassee. iHeartMedia Tallahassee flipped its Classic Hip-Hop “Throwback 96.5” (1270 WTLY/96.5 W243EG) to “96.5 The Spear.” The station is an AM signal with an FM translator. The station will carry the Fox Sports Radio national lineup along with Florida State University...
famunews.com
FAMU’s Grape Harvest Festival Returns Saturday, August 20
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Grape Harvest Festival returns from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the FAMU Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research, 6361 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee. The 20th Annual Grape Harvest Festival is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees who will celebrate family,...
WCTV
Hilaman’s Tallahassee Open 2022 happening Aug. 20-21
Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT. The housing authority that manages Section 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
St. Francis Wildlife ‘desperate’ for volunteers during baby season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deep in the woods of rural Gadsden County, the St. Francis Wildlife Association is in need of help. The sanctuary saves thousands of wild animals every year, but a lack of volunteers is making that much more of a difficult task. The average day for Wildlife...
floridapolitics.com
David Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad
The Bellamy campaign said it will file an election violation complaint on Monday. Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy is accusing his Seat 3 opponent Jeremy Matlow of defamation and violating election laws with a radio ad to air on the Tallahassee radio station 96.1 WHBX/JAMZ. The 30-second spot features...
floridapolitics.com
ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment
The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.
WCTV
TCC gets $500,000 to offer free healthcare certification for local residents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College received a $500,000 grant from Sunshine Health to expand its healthcare certification program, offering free training to residents in Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties. “I’m finally coming back to school, and I’m excited about that,” said Catarina Martin. She moved to the United...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
WCTV
Three people injured following shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m. The suspect and one other person confronted a resident about an incident. A fight...
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
WJHG-TV
Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
247Sports
45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1