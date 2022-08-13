TALLAHASSEE -- No. 1 Florida State opens their 2022 season on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. when they travel to face No. 12 South Carolina at 7 p.m. in Columbia, S.C. The season-opening match for the Seminoles will be shown on SEC Network. FSU enters the season ranked No. 1 in the country for the fifth time in program history and third time over the past four years.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO