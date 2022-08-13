Read full article on original website
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
theadvocate.com
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
KSLA
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. “I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an...
KSLA
Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
wwno.org
All three Louisiana abortion clinics are leaving the state, staff say
Louisiana’s last three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff confirmed, after a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling Friday allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The moves will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time since 1974. “I'm just not ready...
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana
Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Louisiana's Twin Cities
Situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou DeSiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana are two quaint river towns with big personalities. Thanks to the Robertson family from the A&E series, Duck Dynasty, you might be familiar with this north Louisiana area, but its charm stretches well beyond the people who call it home. Here, you can peruse blocks upon blocks of antiques, sink your teeth into catfish, and witness an ox, a goat, and countless other furry, feathered, or scaled pets strut in the annual Krew of Paws Mardi Gras parade. Here's why, among the aforementioned fun, Monroe-West Monroe is a North Louisiana must-visit.
Louisiana woman to appear in Times Square presentation for Down Syndrome awareness
Crowley's Anna Walton, 39, is going to be towering over Times Square in New York City on Sept. 17 as part of a one-hour video presentation bringing awareness to Down Syndrome.
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
10 Unique Hotels in the U.S. You Have to Experience At Least Once in Your Life
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. We...
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
WDSU
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
theadvocate.com
Clinton 10th grader happy to be alive, credits friend and strangers who rushed to her after crash
Alexis Welch and her family have a long list of people to thank for saving her life after a side-by-side vehicle accident that resulted in the amputation of her lower left arm. At the top of that list is her childhood friend Adriana Hall and three strangers who responded to...
