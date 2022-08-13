ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KSLA

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. “I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food And Beverage#Marketing#Antique#Burlesque#Food Drink#Snoballs#Kitten N#Freret Street Market#Freret Street Rrb
KSLA

Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
wwno.org

All three Louisiana abortion clinics are leaving the state, staff say

Louisiana’s last three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff confirmed, after a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling Friday allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The moves will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time since 1974. “I'm just not ready...
LOUISIANA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Louisiana's Twin Cities

Situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou DeSiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana are two quaint river towns with big personalities. Thanks to the Robertson family from the A&E series, Duck Dynasty, you might be familiar with this north Louisiana area, but its charm stretches well beyond the people who call it home. Here, you can peruse blocks upon blocks of antiques, sink your teeth into catfish, and witness an ox, a goat, and countless other furry, feathered, or scaled pets strut in the annual Krew of Paws Mardi Gras parade. Here's why, among the aforementioned fun, Monroe-West Monroe is a North Louisiana must-visit.
WEST MONROE, LA
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy