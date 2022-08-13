Read full article on original website
Coco Gauff reaches the top of the women's doubles rankings with Canadian Open victory
American teenager Coco Gauff has risen to the top of the women's doubles rankings after winning the Canadian Open title alongside compatriot Jessica Pegula.
Serena Williams' opening match in Cincinnati pushed to Tuesday
MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending US Open champion. A spokesperson for the tournament said the change was "on account of a number of factors related to scheduling."
Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court
Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
Tennis-With defeat to Raducanu, Serena running out of time to find form for US Open
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Serena Williams' farewell tour suffered another bump in the road on Tuesday with a 6-4 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great's career.
Australian rugby player Ellia Green becomes first Olympian to transition to a man
Retired Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Ellia Green has become the first Olympian to transition to become a man, according to a video posted by the Bingham Cup, the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Rugby-Transitioned Olympic champion Green says inclusion must be priority
SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion.
Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams live stream: How to watch Cincinnati Masters online and on TV tonight
The big-name matchup in the first round of the Western and Southern Open has seen reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu pitched against the legendary figure of Serena Williams.While the duo were originally slated to meet on Monday night, organisers blamed scheduling issues for a switch-around and they will now face off on Tuesday instead - annoying plenty of fans who had bought tickets for the original day to watch them play.Williams is effectively embarking on a “farewell tour” of sorts after announcing her retirement from tennis last week, causing a spike in ticket sales for the US Open,...
Aussie Rugby League Star Sadly Dies In Car Crash
The rugby league community is in mourning after a promising player was sadly killed in a devastating car accident. Tributes have come flooding in for Michael Purcell, known by many as 'The Kangaroo Catcher'. It's understood he earned that legendary nickname after chasing down the native animal during a race.
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem
NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken
Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
Nick Kyrgios left fuming after Daniil Medvedev's run-in with a fan
Nick Kyrgios has come out to bat for Daniil Medvedev, defending his tennis rival after he was heckled by a fan for no reason. Kyrgios and Medvedev have a fiery past with both men clashing both on and off the court. But despite all that, Kyrgios couldn't help but leap...
Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark...
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
4-Time Boxing Champ Broner Withdraws From Saturday Fight
Four-time world champion Adrien Broner withdrew Monday from his nationally televised fight against Omar Figueroa on Saturday night, citing mental health. Broner announced his decision on Instagram, apologizing to his fans and asking for prayers. He said mental health is real and that “I've watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won't do ...”
Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United future: Club adamant No.7 will stay despite attitude concerns - sources
Manchester United remain adamant that Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave before the transfer deadline despite growing concerns within the club that his desire to move is becoming a negative influence in the dressing room, sources have told ESPN. United dismissed reports on Sunday they are considering cancelling Ronaldo's contract to...
Musk's Tweet About Buying Manchester United No Joke for Fed-Up Fans
(Reuters) -Elon Musk, the world's richest person, briefly lifted the gloom over Manchester United's shares and fans on Wednesday by tweeting he was buying the English soccer club - only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke". One of the world's most successful soccer...
Report: Manchester United Negotiating for La Liga Striker
Given the lightweight depth in the forward line and unpredictable Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco, Manchester United have been linked with Espanyol's no. 9.
