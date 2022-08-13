ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ESPN

Serena Williams' opening match in Cincinnati pushed to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending US Open champion. A spokesperson for the tournament said the change was "on account of a number of factors related to scheduling."
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
Daily Mail

The Independent

Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams live stream: How to watch Cincinnati Masters online and on TV tonight

The big-name matchup in the first round of the Western and Southern Open has seen reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu pitched against the legendary figure of Serena Williams.While the duo were originally slated to meet on Monday night, organisers blamed scheduling issues for a switch-around and they will now face off on Tuesday instead - annoying plenty of fans who had bought tickets for the original day to watch them play.Williams is effectively embarking on a “farewell tour” of sorts after announcing her retirement from tennis last week, causing a spike in ticket sales for the US Open,...
SPORTbible

The Spun

ESPN

US News and World Report

US News and World Report

