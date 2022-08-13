The big-name matchup in the first round of the Western and Southern Open has seen reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu pitched against the legendary figure of Serena Williams.While the duo were originally slated to meet on Monday night, organisers blamed scheduling issues for a switch-around and they will now face off on Tuesday instead - annoying plenty of fans who had bought tickets for the original day to watch them play.Williams is effectively embarking on a “farewell tour” of sorts after announcing her retirement from tennis last week, causing a spike in ticket sales for the US Open,...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO