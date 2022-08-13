Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
ERR_SPDY_INADEQUATE_TRANSPORT_SECURITY Chrome error
One of the most popular browsers is Google Chrome due to its flexible interface and support for wide range of functionality. However, we have discovered a problem with the error message that reads ERR_SPDY_INADEQUATE_TRANSPORT_SECURITY showing up while sometimes trying to open specific websites in the Google Chrome browser, and this may be a very irritating experience. The issue also appears in Firefox, albeit with a different error code.
The Windows Club
How to Disable Error Reporting in Windows 11/10 using Services Manager, Regedit, Gpedit
The Error Reporting feature in Windows 11/10 collects the error date and sends it to Microsoft. Now, some users do not want Microsoft to collect their data. Well, the developers of Microsoft are well aware of this and have included options to disable Error Reporting in Windows 11/10 using Services Manager, Regedit, and Gpedit.
The Windows Club
Deferred Procedure Calls and Interrupts Service Routines High CPU usage
If you ever notice that your system has started freezing or has gone slow, then the issue could be with high CPU usage. In this case, we suggest you check the Task Manager for the process causing high CPU usage. If this process is Deferred Procedure Calls and Interrupt Service Routines, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
Unable to add Teams meeting info from Outlook
Microsoft is well known for integrating its product across other products. One such scenario is the ability to create Microsoft Teams meeting info from Outlook. It makes it easy for users as they don’t have to go to Teams and then create a new one. However, some users have reported missing the ability to do that. This post will help you if you cannot add Teams meeting info from Outlook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Windows Update Assistant not working [Fixed]
The Windows Update Assistant is an essential module for downloading Windows upgrades or updates from the Microsoft website. It has two primary jobs – first, it checks for system compatibility issues, and the second job is to download and install the latest version of Windows. But in some instances, you might encounter problems. As a result, your Windows will no longer look for updates or install them on your computer. This post will share what you can do when the Windows Update Assistant is not working. The problems include being stuck at 99%, assistant crashing suddenly, restarting automatically, and so on.
Apple will reportedly launch iPhone 14 on September 7
Apple will reportedly hold an iPhone 14 unveiling on September 7. Bloomberg reports that the tech company behind Mac, iPhone, and iPad will showcase the latest lineup of its smartphone brand. We’ve seen multiple rumors over the months. If these reports prove true, we’ll get final confirmation of the features coming to the newest iPhone sooner rather than later.
The Windows Club
Windows Speech Recognition doesn’t work [Fixed]
Speech recognition is a relatively new but important feature in Windows computers. This option allows you to voice type and give commands to use applications in Windows. However, in some cases, the Speech Recognition Setup may not work. If speech recognition doesn’t work on your Windows 11/10 computer, then please read this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
How to add Kill All Not Responding Tasks to Context menu on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to add Kill all not responding tasks to the desktop context menu on Windows 11/10. That will be very helpful in cases when some applications become non-responsive and then force close is required for them. By adding this option to the desktop right-click menu, you can end or terminate the non-responding processes of such programs with a few mouse clicks. The option triggers a Taskkill command that works only on the Non-responding processes of the running tasks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
How to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook
The Developer Mode in Outlook lets you perform advanced tasks, like automating the tasks by recording or creating Macros. This article will show you how to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook. How to enable Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook. You can enable the Developer Mode in Microsoft Outlook by...
The Windows Club
These files have properties that can’t be read
While opening a media file in the Photos app, if you get These files have properties that can’t be read, so we couldn’t add them error, here is how you can get rid of the issue. It appears when you try to open or import them in the Windows Photos app on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
The Windows Club
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
The Windows Club
How to change encryption for File sharing connections in Windows 11/10
In Windows 11/10 OS, there is a built-in feature to share local files (to read and write) and attached printers with other systems connected over a network on the same connection. The feature is quite useful and we can easily turn on the file and printer sharing feature in Windows 11/10. But 128-bit encryption is used by Windows by default for file sharing connections. On the other hand, there are some devices that use or need 40-bit or 56-bit encryption for file sharing. That’s where it is needed to change encryption for file sharing connections in a Windows 11/10 system.
The Windows Club
Windows did not detect any networking hardware
After upgrading the system from an older Windows version, say Windows 8 to a new Windows version, say Windows 10 or Windows 11, some users receive the “Windows did not detect any networking hardware” error message. On the other hand, some users received this error message after installing a Windows update. If Windows does not detect networking hardware, you will not be able to connect your system to the internet. Today, most of our work requires an internet connection. Hence, this error makes our system nearly useless. If you encounter this error on your system, the solutions provided in this post may help you fix it.
The Windows Club
How to manage Website Permissions in Chrome
Every time we visit a website, we get a pop-up asking for our permission to improve our browsing experience, and most of the time we very leniently give the permission. We don’t really care that we are permitting them to collect our data, track our location, use our microphone or camera, etc. Undoubtedly, these permissions improve our experience on these websites, but they come with many security and privacy risks.
The Windows Club
Observation game keeps crashing or freezing on Windows PC
A sci-fi thriller puzzle video game, Observation has bagged positive critics for its aesthetic, plot line, and animation. However, some players cannot play the game due to compatibility or performance issues, which ultimately crashes the game. This article is for you if Observation keeps crashing or freezing on your Windows computer.
The Windows Club
How to adjust Desktop Size and Position in Windows 11/10
While Windows OS allows you to change the monitor’s resolution, there is no way to resize what is displayed on it. If you are wondering why somebody needs it, we will share a practical problem after this. This post will share how you can adjust desktop size and position in Windows.
The Windows Club
Twitch chat not connecting, showing or loading
Twitch, a platformer for gamers, has millions of daily gamers streaming their content and interacting with their audiences, and with its chatting features, it is undoubtedly ranked among the best places you can do if you are a fan of video games. However, many gamers have complained that they cannot access chatting features due to connecting or loading issues. Try the changes we’ve listed in this article if Twitch chat is not connecting, showing, or loading.
The Windows Club
How to create Gold Text Effect in Photoshop
Photoshop has so many features to make your work stand out. You can mix and match so that you can create unique artwork. This article will teach you how to give boring text a golden look using Photoshop’s layer styles. There are so many Photoshop tips, tricks, and features that can be shared, so do come back to learn more.
The Windows Club
AdbWinApi.dll is missing or was not found in Windows 11/10
When you try to unlock the bootloader on your Android mobile phone on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may get the AdbWinApi.dll is missing or not found error prompt; which can also be triggered at every system startup. This post provides guidance on how to resolve this issue.
The Windows Club
How to open WebP files in Photoshop
By default, Photoshop doesn’t support WebP files if you use an old version. Whenever you try to open these files, you may come across an error message saying Could not complete your request because it is not the right kind of document. However, if you want to open WebP files in Photoshop, here is how you can do that. You need to download a plug-in and install it for Photoshop 23.1 or below versions.
Comments / 0