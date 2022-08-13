ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Look at me when I'm talking to you': Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have a furious bust-up live on-air over who is to blame for Man United's desperate demise... before joking they will fight on the Joshua-Usyk undercard!

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp were involved in an astonishing post-match bust-up live on-air following Manchester United's sensational hammering at Brentford.

United were beaten 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, with all the goals coming in the first 35 minutes through Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo to ensure they started the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats for the first time in 30 years.

Discussing the game post-match, the two pundits disagreed over who was mainly to blame for United's horrific start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag, with the Red Devils having also lost on the opening day 2-1 at home to Brighton last weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6LtK_0hGLYPU800
Jamie Redknapp (left) and Gary Neville had a furious war of words after Manchester United's shock performance in their 4-0 defeat by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nv1IZ_0hGLYPU800
The two former Premier League stars were joined as part of a live broadcast punditry team by former England international Karen Carney (second left) and presenter Kelly Cates

United legend Neville believes that the club's American owners, the Glazer family, should shoulder much of the burden for a 'toxic' period in the last 10 years that has seen little investment and no clear plan for the club going forward.

Neville told Sky Sports: 'I think those players to be fair, Eriksen was new, Martinez was new. Its very difficult to be a 5ft 9in centre-back away at Brentford. I can't believe it was eight or nine months ago that [former boss Ralf] Rangnick said United needed open heart surgery.

'No one wants to take their money, they can't spend the money because no one wants to come here. It's a massive football club it's the biggest thing in my life. I couldn't be more proud to support Manchester United. But it is desperate now.

'There is a family in America that is letting his employees take the blame. They need to get on a plane to Manchester and explain what the plan is. We never will have the Glazers here.'

REDKNAPP AND NEVILLE'S ROW IN FULL!

Neville: 'Those players, we've told the story of them for 12 months. We're continually saying the same things about the same people. Wasn't it Ralf Rangnick who said Man Utd needed open heart surgery?

'He was the guy to direct this club, so they've obviously not listened to him or they've got complete inability to bring the players into the club. Man Utd have always answered fan anger through money and spending - the problem is no one wants to take the money.

Redknapp: 'And maybe no one wants to come here at the moment.'

Neville: 'They can't spend the money - and that's a big problem. I said at half-time, if you're a player watching that performance what are you thinking? It is a great club, magic club, its been the biggest thing in my life and I couldn't be more proud to support them. But at this moment in time it is really desperate.

'There's no leadership, no voice, you can't blame individual players or the manager. You have to look above, you have to look at the very top. This week, they're going to get peppered.

'But there's a family over there in America who are letting their employees take all the hits and that is unforgivable. Joel Glazer has got to get on a plane tomorrow, get over to Manchester and tell everyone what the hell his plan is with the football club.'

Redknapp: 'I get that but...'

Neville: 'You've had a go at the players.'

Redknapp: 'You can't go blaming the owners when the players are putting in performances like that. Let me ask you a question. We didn't win the league for 30 years at Liverpool right. Look at me when I'm talking to you. They have to take responsibility, when you're a player you don't think "I wonder what Joel Glazer is doing tomorrow?"

Neville: 'How many times are we going to say the players lack leadership, personality?'

Redknapp: 'How many times are you going to say they've got to get rid of the owners?'

Neville: 'They've proven they can't handle it these players - so they needed a good transfer market.'

Redknapp: 'It was Ed Woodward's fault - he's gone. Who's fault is it now?'

Neville: 'When the business is failing its the owners of the business - its really simple'

Redknapp: 'They keep spending money on the players. You think they go and everything's going to be great.'

Neville: 'Jamie, they took £24m out of the club about two months ago. We've got a decrepit, rotting stadium that is second rate when it was the best in the world 20 years ago. You've got a football project where they haven't got a clue, they put bankers in charge of the football club, they've not appointed a sporting director. You can look at the players all you like, but there are that many big things that need to be put right first. They've got to show up and face the music, you can't keep hiding in Tampa.'

Redknapp: 'I get that about the owners, but you can't keep saying it's nothing do to with the players.'

Neville: 'Jamie, I've heard you criticise Daniel Levy at Tottenham when they failed over a long period of time because they've had failure over 20, 30 years. That's fact. So my point is, they've failed at Man Utd for ten years. The club is rotting.'

Redknapp: 'But he (Levy) has got it right - you know why. He's done what you should've done and got Antonio Conte in, but you didn't want to touch him. He would've come here and got those players in better shape than what they are.'

Neville: 'He's (Levy) built an unbelievable stadium, got the best training ground, appointed a fantastic sporting director...'

Redknapp: 'He's got a lot wrong...'

Neville: 'Hang on, he's now got a manager who suits what they want to do at this moment in time. Man Utd are the opposite of that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgXGO_0hGLYPU800
Supporters protest against the Glazer family during United's 4-0 defeat on Saturday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dseqv_0hGLYPU800
Neville has criticised the running of Manchester United under Joel (right) and Avram Glazer

Neville then insisted the Sky punditry team of himself, Redknapp and former England star Karen Carney along with presenter Kelly Cates could hypothetically spend the same amount of money the Glazer family have on United just by the money generated by the club.

He continued: 'The only money that has been spent on players has been generated by the club. The Glazers have borrowed and used the revenue the club generates through its amazing fanbase.

'Us four could buy the club tomorrow and spend the same money. I was a footballer at the club I would die for the club. My point is there has been a toxic culture at this club for the last 10 years since Alex Ferguson and David Gill left. It's a mess. And it cannot continue to go on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wK3YY_0hGLYPU800
United put in one of their most shocking top flight displays, going 4-0 down in just 35 minutes

'The embedded failure over a ten-year period has to come back to the owner. I blamed [Ed] Woodward for a long time but the Glazers left him in situ. They haven't dealt with the football ground which is rusting.

'They need a billon for the stadium and probably a few hundred million for the training facilities. They were cash rich a few years ago now they're struggling. Something has to give.'

However, former Liverpool and England midfielder Redknapp insisted that the players on the pitch have been far from blameless in the club's demise.

Neville then said: 'No, no no. You've had a go at the players before the break Jamie.'

As Redknapp started to address his point, he caught Neville looking at the ground before demanding he look at him as he was addressing his point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yw7G5_0hGLYPU800
The club's attacking stars Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Bruno Fernandes had minimal influence

Redknapp added: 'But when you're a player, and I've been in this position as we didn't win the league for 30 years at Liverpool right - look at me when I'm talking to you - we went through it.

'I'm not having a go at the players but they have to take responsibility. When you're a player do you think 'what are the Glazers doing?' You couldn't care less.'

Redknapp also made a similar jibe to his former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher in response to a point from Neville.

'These owners, since Sir Alex Ferguson, have proven in 10 years they cannot manage a forward thinking football club. It's been overtaken in every single department and it's painful...' Neville said.

'When Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager,' Redknapp cut in. 'He was happy to work for them, you were happy to work for them, they weren't quite so bad.'

'No,' Neville hit back. 'Jamie, I was a footballer for the club and I would die for this football club.'

The pair later managed to defuse the situation, jokingly claiming they could be on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's upcoming boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk.

