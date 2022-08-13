ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David de Gea ASKS to do interview with Sky to apologise for horror blunders that ‘cost Man Utd 3 points’

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjtmC_0hGLW0FO00

DAVID DE GEA personally asked to come out and deliver the Sky Sports post-game press conference to apologise for his errors.

The Spaniard gifted Brentford an early lead as Manchester United's miserable start to the season continued with a 4-0 defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzkJk_0hGLW0FO00
De Gea apologised to Manchester United team-mates and fans after the game for 'costing' the three points Credit: Reuters

The Red Devils defence crumbled in West London and the howlers kept coming as each goal added to Erik ten Hag's woes.

De Gea, 31, faced the media afterwards and said sorry for "costing" the Red Devils three points.

He told Sky Sports: "I'm just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team today to be honest. It was a poor performance from myself.

"After the first mistake and second it was tough for the team to keep playing. It was a horrible day. "

A routine save fell through De Gea's hands in the first half to reward the Bees with an opener.

Jay Dasilva hit a speculative shot from distance and the goalkeeper remarkably managed to let it nestle into the bottom corner.

Then just minutes later, De Gea presented Christian Eriksen with a dangerous pass out from the back, leading straight to the second.

The United shot-stopper unravelled in front of Brentford's dogged front line.

The former Spanish international's blunder for was a sign of things to come for Ten Hag's men.

De Gea has been a world class keeper for the best part of a decade but it was truly an afternoon to forget.

The No1 admitted he should have been better but the whole team has a lot to learn this season.

He added: "Maybe you have to read the game better and kick it long. Maybe I shouldn't have played it to Christian [Eriksen]. They pressed one-against-one. I should have done better.

"We are not like other teams. They concede one goal and they win 5-1 or 6-1. It doesn't matter if they make that mistake.

"This is why I cost three points today because it was an easy save and then it was 1-0 to them and then we were going down, down, down.

"It was a poor performance. But we need to stick together, and learn what the manager wants. Play for the badge, and play for the club.”

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
David De Gea
Person
Jay Dasilva
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Spaniard#Manchester United#Sky Sports News#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
675K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy