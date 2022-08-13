ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two people are dramatically rescued from a burning yacht after it suddenly burst into flames next to a busy Wales beach

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Two people have been dramatically rescued from a burning yacht after it suddenly became engulfed by flames in front of shocked beachgoers in Wales.

Locals raised the alarm at around 1pm on Saturday after seeing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the vessel, which had become ablaze off Caswell Bay and Brandy Cove, in Swansea.

HM Coastguard confirmed that two people who were onboard the boat were rescued, while the cause of the inferno remains unknown.

One couple who live nearby, Mark and Helen Rebecca Bowden, said that firefighters reached the beach at around 2.25pm.

The couple used their drone to take dramatic aerial footage of the incident.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: 'Two people have been safely rescued after their boat caught fire off Caswell Bay, in the Gower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9Xlv_0hGLVu7G00
Locals raised the alarm at around 1pm after seeing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the vessel (pictured), which had become ablaze off Caswell Bay and Brandy Cove, in Swansea

'HM Coastguard coordinated the response sending both Mumbles RNLI lifeboat and Mumbles Coastguard Rescue Team along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

'The two people on board the 37 foot yacht were both rescued and taken ashore while the vessel itself has gone aground near to Brandy Cove and is still on fire.

'Counter pollution officers at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency have been informed along with the local authority.'

Team Leader with HM Coastguard, Ieuan Williams, added: 'This looked and was incredibly dramatic. The lifeboat did an incredible job of taking two people off a burning vessel.

'We're also very grateful to all those in the area on their own pleasure boats who used their VHF radios to alert us to what was happening and also stayed in the vicinity in case they were able to help.'

Lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Mumbles Station, Tim Conway, said both lifeboats were sent out at 12.32pm.

He said: 'Our in-shore lifeboat was already on its way to a broken-down boat, as they were approaching the bay they saw smoke - the helm approached and called the coastguard and asked for the all-weather boat to be sent out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Temym_0hGLVu7G00
A £20million superyacht belonging to an Italian businessman worth £400million has been gutted by fire which broke out off the coast of a Spanish island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ypdjr_0hGLVu7G00
The Aria SF, owned by 62-year-old Paolo Scudieri, caught fire Thursday afternoon off the coast of Formentera, in the Mediterranean

'The in-shore lifeboat took two people off the boat and cleared the beach. There were no injuries, people got off safely and they're fine - but obviously a bit upset.

'They [lifeboat crews] then set up a screen to keep the shoreline clear.'

It comes just days after a £20million superyacht owned by a company boss worth more than £400million went up in flames off the coast of a Spanish island.

The 150ft vessel Aria SF caught fire Thursday afternoon in Cala Saona, on the west coast of the Mediterranean isle of Formentera, just a month after being delivered to owner Paolo Scudieri.

Nine passengers and seven crew were on board at the time the fire broke out, and were also rescued unharmed by two Spanish coast guard vessels.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body of teenage girl pulled from water in Tameside after getting into difficulty

The body of a teenage girl has been pulled from the water in Tameside. Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered the body after receiving reports on Monday evening of a person getting into difficulty in the water.Just before 6.30pm officers were called to the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge with fire rescue and ambulance services also in attendance. The body was later located by specialist officers overnight. Formal identification has taken place and specially trained officers are offering support to the family. Detectives said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death, and a file is...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Conway
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#A Burning#Yacht#Accident#Mumbles Rnli Lifeboat#The South Wales Fire
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
Insider

A man fell to his death and a 10-year-old boy slipped from his safety harness while crossing China's famous bridge obstacle courses, igniting an uproar over safety concerns

China's popular bridge suspension obstacle courses have come under fire over safety concerns. In separate incidents, a man and a 10-year-old boy fell after slipping from their harnesses. The man fell to his death, while the boy sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two people in China fell while taking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'

A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive

In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

544K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy