Premier League

Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Edu boards flight to Spain, Yeremy Pino latest, Tielemans updates as Gunners eye deal

By Kieran Davies
 3 days ago
EDU has been spotted boarding a Ryanair flight to Spain - with fans expecting a bid for Villarreal starlet Yerermy Pino.

The Gunners are looking to land the winger, 19, before the end of the transfer window, as well as land reinforcements in the middle of midfield.

Arsenal thumped Leicester and transfer target Youri Tielemans 4-2 on an entertaining afternoon at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus was the star of the show as he netted a brilliant first half brace with Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli also chipping in with goals.

Xhaka building bridges

Granit Xhaka has revealed that Arsenal's All Or Nothing Documentary as brought fans and players closer together with the footage showing a more human side to the sqaud.

The Swiss hasn't always been a fan favourite, picking up memorable red cards and getting booed off the field.

However, Xhaka has found his feet again and chipped in with a goal against Leicester yesterday.

In his post-match conference, the midfielder praised the spirit of the team and mentioned that the documentary could have played a part:

I don't know if it's because of the Amazon as well that we did and seeing much more behind the scenes and not only on the pitch.

#Spain#Tielemans#Gunners#Arsenal#Swiss
