electrek.co

Tesla announces Gigafactory Shanghai produced its 1 millionth electric car

Tesla announced today that Gigafactory Shanghai has just produced its 1 millionth electric car – an important milestone for Tesla’s new global export hub. Last year, CEO Elon Musk disclosed that Gigafactory Shanghai has now surpassed Fremont Factory in production capacity, and Tesla has made the Chinese factory its new main export hub.
insideevs.com

Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12

This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
insideevs.com

Report: Panasonic To Boost Production At Tesla Gigafactory In Nevada

Panasonic is expected to increase lithium-ion battery cell production for Tesla through improved efficiency and reliability of the production lines. According to Nikkei, the Japanese company is sending production supervisors from Japan to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada to boost the output and meet increased demand. "By June, dozens of...
insideevs.com

Report: BYD-Powered Tesla Model Y Receives EU Approval

The new, entry-level Tesla Model Y version, equipped with BYD batteries, has received a type approval from the European Union, according to Teslamag.de. After multiple rumors over the past months related to the Tesla-BYD partnership, earlier this week we heard that BYD already supplies Tesla with Balde Batteries for the Tesla Model Y, which is supposed to enter production in Germany in August or September.
FOXBusiness

EV maker Rivian says its current models will not qualify for tax breaks

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year and also said many of its current models will not qualify for new federal tax incentives. Shares dropped more than 2% in after-hours trade. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 38.90...
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Autoweek.com

Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production

Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
CarBuzz.com

Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
insideevs.com

NIO Rumored To Enter The United States Market In 2025

NIO's plans to expand to several global markets is no secret, with the company first announcing in December 2021 that it aims to be present in 25 countries and regions worldwide by 2025. Norway was NIO's first export market in 2021, and the Chinese EV startup is in the process...
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz Expands Its Battery Supply Partnership With CATL

Following CATL's announcement about the new 100 GWh/year battery factory in Hungary, Mercedes-Benz announced an expansion of the battery supply partnership with the Chinese company. Mercedes-Benz and CATL have been working together since 2020 and the scale of the partnership will only go up, as Mercedes-Benz will be the first...
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
CarBuzz.com

Chinese-Powered Tesla Model Y Are Being Made With Lighter Batteries

The Tesla Model Y sure seems to be the right car at the right time. For starters, it's electric and has the features and cargo space that today's consumers demand. Tesla frontman Elon Musk claims that the Tesla Model Y is now the highest revenue vehicle in the world and predicts it will be the best-selling volume car sold worldwide by next year. Clearly, Musk knows something we don't, and now Tesla has also quietly deviated on its core battery technology by using Chinese BYD batteries for European Model Y vehicles.
insideevs.com

Tesla Tops JD Power EV Public Charging Study

JD Power just released the results of its second annual US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study, and Tesla is the champ. As more and more people adopt EVs, charging infrastructure is paramount. That said, many EV owners have shared that they're not happy with the public charging situation as it stands. There simply aren't enough charging stations, and oftentimes many aren't working.
insideevs.com

Audi, Kia, Porsche Say Their EVs Will Lose US Tax Credit Eligibility

The number of automakers criticizing the Inflation Reduction Act is growing by the day, although there's nothing they can really do about it as the tax, health and climate bill passed the House of Representatives on August 12. Now there's only one thing missing for the bill to become legislation:...
CNBC

SoftBank-backed Ola to launch first electric car in 2024

Ola Electric is the EV arm of ride-hailing firm Ola, which was established in 2011. In a video presentation, chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal offers up a number of details about the Indian-built electric car. Aggarwal also announces plans to develop a "full-EV hub." The CEO of Ola Electric said Monday...
