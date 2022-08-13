Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jermaine Burton has 'great' relationship with Alabama QB Bryce Young
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Chemistry is critical between a quarterback and his receiver. Alabama has to replace all three starting wide receivers from last year’s team, so Bryce Young has to build a rapport with a number of new players this offseason. One is Jermaine Burton, who transferred from Georgia following the 2021 season, and while he is new to the Crimson Tide’s program, he and Young were familiar with each other prior to this spring and summer.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama edge rusher enters transfer portal again
Former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Anoma was originally a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had a stop in at Houston, but was dismissed for violating team rules.
Tuscaloosa council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The Tuscaloosa City Council has voted to approve alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the concession company that services Alabama football games, submitted the application Tuesday evening, and the seven-member council voted in favor of the license, which now must be approved by the state’s alcoholic beverage control board.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis
Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
BAMA x Lululemon: How to buy the University of Alabama’s newest fan apparel
The University of Alabama’s “BAMA x Lululemon” fan apparel collection officially dropped Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. This Lululemon collaboration will only be available to purchase in-store at the University’s Corner Supe Store on Bryant Drive. Lululemon has notoriously collaborated with various universities in the past to...
Back to school 2022: University of Alabama planning for record enrollment, changing campus
A record number of high schoolers applied to Alabama’s flagship university this year – a stat that school leaders say is representative of more growth to come. Enrollment numbers aren’t yet finalized for the fall, but University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said officials received about 55,000 freshman applications this year, the highest the university has ever had “by far.”
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO
The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
