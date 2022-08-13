Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The Tuscaloosa City Council has voted to approve alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the concession company that services Alabama football games, submitted the application Tuesday evening, and the seven-member council voted in favor of the license, which now must be approved by the state’s alcoholic beverage control board.
Alabama Quarterback Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has inked a new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club. "After a long summer of training, I'm getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub. #DollarShaveClubPartner," wrote Young. This is the most recent NIL deal for the Heisman winner, but joins...
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say more than a dozen local businesses and vendors have not been paid for their work during The World Games. Event officials tell WBRC that the massive 11-day competition left behind a $14 million deficit. That’s after costing $65 million to produce.
World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO
The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Sinkhole may mean underground problems for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport city leaders have taken a major step towards repairing or replacing underground drainage pipes. The city council voted to make the change Monday night and city leaders will know in about six months just how problematic the issue may be. A small but noticeable sinkhole...
