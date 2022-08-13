ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to split 1st-team reps in practices vs. Patriots

Before the Carolina Panthers shipped off to Foxboro, Mass. for the week, some i’s needed to be dotted and some t’s needed to be crossed. Among those particulars addressed on Monday was the ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—who will both continue to, well, compete against one another in said ongoing quarterback competition.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Raiders news confirms improvement for Patrick Mahomes in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to release Demarcus Robinson confirms Patrick Mahomes’ improvement in 2022. Cries for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to crash to Earth, which rang through television and radio speakers over the past six months, were silenced in 11 snaps on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Just as soon as the Chiefs’ starting offense ran a series of preseason downs, the narrative surrounding their potential shifted.
KANSAS CITY, MO
