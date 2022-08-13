ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Solomon Byrd Brings Versatility, Toughness to USC's Defensive Front

By Erik McKinney
USC edge defender Solomon Byrd (WeAreSC/Erik McKinney)

If he wasn’t there already, it’s time to put Solomon Byrd on your radar and the list of new arrivals to USC likely to make an impact this season. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge defender from Palmdale spent the past four years at Wyoming before coming to USC this summer.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley said repeatedly this offseason that there wasn’t one specific area or position the Trojans needed to address via the transfer portal more than any other.

“I’ve told the team this. I don’t know if there’s like one position where we’re so anemic that we can’t compete right now,” Riley said following USC’s spring game. “We need a little bit everywhere if that makes sense. I think of the bodies that we’re gonna take. It’s gonna be pretty spread out within the team. You’re talking a guy here, guy there to add.”

Adding bodies to the defensive front, whether in the interior or at rush end, was a significant need. And finding guys who can get after the quarterback was imperative. USC brings back just two players up front who recorded sacks for the Trojans last season. Tuli Tuipulotu had 5.5 and Korey Foreman had 2.5. Byrd had 10 sacks in 23 games for the Cowboys.

Byrd is one of five players added this offseason to the front line of the defense. He brings a versatile pass rushing option, capable of playing defensive end or rush end.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Riley said. “You can tell he’s played ball. He’s picked up our schemes very quickly. Can naturally rush the passer. He’s been able to move around and play some different positions for us as well.”

Byrd Picks USC out of the Portal

Byrd didn’t originally commit to USC out of the transfer portal. Even with USC showing interest, he made a verbal commitment to Georgia Tech.

Byrd said the USC coaches started pushing harder for him and eventually won him over.

“The culture and the people in the building,” Byrd said. “Really elite staff. That’s what made me want to come here.”

Ultimately, Riley’s presence sealed the deal for him.

“Coah Riley’s a winner,” Byrd said. “At the end of the day, that’s all you need to know. He’s a winner. You come here and they’re going to have a plan for you.”

And Riley is happy to have Byrd on board. The senior has already accepted one of the challenged laid down by his new coaching staff. Riley said they thought Byrd arrived at USC a little bit out of shape. But Byrd worked through that during the summer and now gives the Trojans a potential instant impact addition.

“You’re adding a pass rusher,” Riley said of what Byrd brings. “You’re adding a guy who has experience at this level. He’s been a great team member up to this point. Another one of the additions that we couldn’t be happier with.”

Byrd adjusts to USC

Byrd said the competition level at USC has been good. But he hasn’t been awed by the jump from Wyoming.

“Football is football is football,” Byrd said. “There are good players everywhere.”

Byrd lined up at defensive end when he first arrived at USC. He’s since been bumped out to rush end.

“It’s a little bit different,” Byrd said of the rush end position. “It’s a little more dynamic. I get to show more facets of my game, be able to drop and cover running backs, drop into a zone.”

Byrd said he’s done some of that before, so it’s not completely new.

As for fitting in at USC after spending so much time at Wyoming, it hasn’t been a challenge. This is a new USC.

“It’s kind of similar to Wyoming,” Byrd said of the USC culture now. “Really tough-nosed, disciplined type of culture. The players have started to be tight-knit and we’re all trusting each other.”

Pushing for Playing Time

Byrd’s attitude and demeanor will play well in a no-nonsense locker room. It’s a personality helped shaped by his time at Wyoming.

“Being tough, being rugged, running to the ball,” Byrd said of what he brings with him from his previous stop. “I think my skeleton as a player really came from Wyoming. This staff is going to transform me into a whole different player.”

Byrd didn’t participate in Friday’s practice as one of a number of injured players. But when he was going, it’s clear he’s ready to push for snaps this season. At rush end, he’s going up against Romello Height and Korey Foreman. But he’s not concerning himself with those two.

“I can’t pay attention to those guys,” Byrd said. “I’ve got to work as hard as I can to get on the field. Those are really good players. I’m not taking anything away from them. But obviously I want the spot, they want the spot. We’re just competing.”

But at the end of the day, it’s a team goal Byrd has in his sights.

“Championship,” he said without hesitation when asked what he wanted out of this season. “I want to win.”

Comments / 0

 

LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Man arrested for California college tuition scheme that targeted veterans

A Los Angeles man has been arrested for counterfeiting tuition waivers for families of veterans, duping University of California and California State University schools out of half a million dollars in the process, state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced. Don Azul was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly posing as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
