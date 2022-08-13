3-star OT Raymond Pulido commits to Alabama

Alabama OL target Raymond Pulido will announce his commitment on Saturday. (Photo via Raymond Pulido)

Apple Valley (Calif.) three-star offensive tackle Raymond Pulido has announced his commitment to Alabama.

He is the No. 422 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“What really stands out to all of us is Alabama is completely set up for success for its student-athletes,” his father Robert Pulido previously told BamaInsider. “It doesn’t matter which coaches are there. Coach Saban has his belief system and way of carrying out his vision. What really impressed him (Raymond) is how Coach Saban adapts to the new age of student-athletes.”

The 2023 Crimson Tide recruiting class currently ranks No. 1 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

Pulido is the 20th verbal in the group, which includes four five-star recruits and 10 four-star prospects.

The five-star players are Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs, Florence (Ala.) CB Jahlil Hurley, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson S Tony Mitchell and Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior running back Richard Young.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby, Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen, East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star interior offensive lineman Miles McVay and Anniston (Ala.) Anniston School three-star interior offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry.

McVay committed to the Crimson Tide on Thursday.

“It feels amazing,” McVay said of committing to Alabama. “I’m glad I made this decision. I’m glad for it to be over with and I’m just ready to focus on my senior season.”