ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Apple Valley HC, OL coach rave about new Alabama commit Raymond Pulido

By Joseph Hastings about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKbsU_0hGLPHv100
Raymond Pulido is the latest addition to Alabama's 2023 class. (Photo via Raymond Pulido)

BamaInsider spoke with Apple Valley's head coach, Kyle Godfrey, and offensive line coach, Ramon Sandoval, about new Alabama Crimson Tide commit Raymond Pulido.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama

Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Apple Valley, CA
Football
City
Apple Valley, CA
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
California Football
Apple Valley, CA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
California Sports
College Football News

UAB vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Game Preview

UAB vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: UAB (0-0), Alabama A&M (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave#American Football#Bamainsider
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO

The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thelog.com

Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created

BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months

A Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Chelo Gutierrez, 17, was last seen on April 12. She may go by the name of Nevaeh or Vaeh. She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
RIALTO, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy