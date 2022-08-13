ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robyn Griggs Wiley dead at 49 – Another World’s Maggie Cory dies in hospice after cancer battle as tributes paid to star

By Caitlin Hornik
 3 days ago

ANOTHER World's actor Robyn Griggs Wiley has died at the age of 49 after battling cancer.

Griggs' passing comes just two days after it was announced she'd be entering hospice care.

Griggs was just 49 years old Credit: Instagram

Posts were shared to the star's social media accounts announcing her passing.

"With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories," a Facebook post on Griggs' page reads.

"I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it.

"I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you."

Another tribute was shared on Griggs' Instagram.

"This is Robyn’s best friend, Sue of the last 29 years, and I wanted to post this beautiful selfie that Robyn took and sent to me while we were on one of our long phone chats in May of 2020.

"This was taken just before she started having symptoms of illness. For any of you who knew her personally like I did, she was indeed the most gracious girl and woman.

"She was a sunflower. R.I.P. my dearest friend. I love you forever."

Comments / 30

HomeTown Central Vacuums
3d ago

After billions given to a so called cancer society and this happens. Time for some serious answers as to why our family continue s to fie from cancer. Who is in charge Worldwide? How much has the cancer so called researchers raked in over the last 75 years?? Jim Barrett

Reply(6)
8
old hot momma
3d ago

you know maybe it's me but it sure seems like a lot of people are dying of cancer what's going on?

Reply(3)
4
