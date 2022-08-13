ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Preseason college football Heisman odds updated for 2022 season

Preseason Heisman Trophy odds across college football are updated ahead of the 2022 season, via Caesar's Sportsbook, with major changes within the top 10 of a quarterback-driven group. Quarterback is always the most spotlighted position in the preseason Heisman discussion, and the offseason's run on transfers increased the hype a bit with several high-profile players set to start in new environments.
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/17: Receiver Issues, Roster Churn, and Unseen Diamonds

Today’s OBR Daily Newswire is a multifaceted gem, a diamond with many sides, worthy of thorough exploration and great comments in response. I know this is true, because yesterday’s Newswire wasn’t all that, and it got about half the page views of the one the day before. I can’t figure out which Newswires will “hit” and which ones won’t, but it probably has something to do with how I title them.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season

Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason

The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Mike Reed discusses Clemson cornerbacks and special teams

Following Clemson's 10th fall camp practice on Tuesday evening, cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinators Mike Reed met the media on his 50th birthday. The primary takeaways are below. — On if he'd feel comfortable with the punting if game day was tomorrow:. "Well until game week, it's going to...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

UNC Position Preview: Jacks

It's a new position for North Carolina, but a role and job very familiar in the game of college football. The jack position in UNC's defense is a standup edger rusher, whose main priority is getting to the quarterback and setting the edge on run plays. They can drop into coverage, but creating pressure or "havoc" in the backfield, as Chris Collins described it, is the focus of the jack in Gene Chizik's new defense in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition

The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Temple adds Miami transfer kicker Camden Price

Former Miami placekicker Camden Price has joined the Temple football program and is practicing with the Owls this preseason, a Temple spokesperson confirmed to OwlsDaily on Tuesday afternoon. Price joined the Owls this week. Price was Miami’s regular kicker for the last half of the 2019 regular season and saw...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

