Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They say you should always pay your debts.

If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion.

That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears.

'Every now and then, Klay and I play dominos,' Green told his audience.

'Klay has the attention span of a two-year-old so he can only really sit for one game of dominos.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y38UD_0hGLLeJQ00
Draymond Green has become a national off-the-court figure thanks to his own podcast

'In fact, if you guys watch this, if you got Klay's Twitter you can hit him up and remind him that he owes me $3,000.

'I accept Cash App, I don't have Venmo but I do have Apple Pay and I also have Zelle. Y'all can remind him he owes me $3,000. I'd appreciate it.'

Green also lifted the lid on his flight rituals. Despite the Warriors already spending so much time together, the big three choose to sit themselves together each and every flight.

'I sit with Klay and Steph. We sit at this little table away from everybody else -- nah I'm just playing,' Green said.

'We talk sometimes, we sleep sometimes. Klay is very childish so Klay will throw stuff at people, like skittles and popcorn and then do the whole close his eye thing and act like one of us threw it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKEUY_0hGLLeJQ00
Klay Thompson has enjoyed his offseason as a four-time NBA champion including, at the ESPYs

'That's Klay so you get a little glimpse of sitting with Klay.'

Green also revealed the trio avoid confrontation more often that not, despite the brutally competitive natures of Thompson, Curry and particularly No. 23.

'Honestly, we haven't had a ton of arguments because it's just not kind of how the personalities match up,' he said.

'I usually do most of the yelling and most of the time they'll usually ignore me to the point where if I'm yelling and then one of them yell back, I'm not gonna get into a screaming match with one of them.

'So at the point when I say something and they disagree and say something back, then they said something back and that's just is what it is.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayIa6_0hGLLeJQ00
The trio will chase their fifth NBA title amidst a more competitive Western conference in 2022

Comments / 7

