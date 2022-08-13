ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores two minutes into Serie A return as Inter grab injury-tim winner in the season opener against Lecce

By Ash Rose For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Romelu Lukaku wasted no time in re-introducing himself to Serie A, scoring two minutes into Inter's first game of the season.

Simone Inzaghi side went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to an injury time goal from substitute Denzel Dumfries to give Inter their first three points of the season.

The Belgian was making his first appearance for Inter since returning to the club from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Full report to follow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vBdx_0hGLLYxw00
Romelu Lukaku scored two minutes into his second debut for Inter Milan on Saturday night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nw2k7_0hGLLYxw00
Lukaku's first-half header was eventually cancelled out and Inter had to settle for a point 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

