Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores two minutes into Serie A return as Inter grab injury-tim winner in the season opener against Lecce

Romelu Lukaku wasted no time in re-introducing himself to Serie A, scoring two minutes into Inter's first game of the season.

Simone Inzaghi side went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to an injury time goal from substitute Denzel Dumfries to give Inter their first three points of the season.

The Belgian was making his first appearance for Inter since returning to the club from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Full report to follow...

