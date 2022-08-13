Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Fireworks Blast at Market in Armenia Kills 2, Injures 60
Yerevan, Armenia — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital Sunday, killing at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire. Firefighters labored into the night after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market to...
Voice of America
French Forces Complete Departure From Mali
The last French armed forces in Mali have relocated to Niger, after a falling out with Mali's military government and its alleged use of Russian mercenaries. French forces have officially left Malian territory, according to a French armed forces ministry press release. “The last military unit of the Barkhane Force...
Voice of America
Australia Urged to Speed Up Afghan Humanitarian Resettlement Process
SYDNEY — Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles is reviewing Canberra’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban reassumed control. Campaigners are calling on Australia to grant more visas to refugees seeking to flee the conflict-torn country. It’s been a year since the...
