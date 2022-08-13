ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG 5-2 Montpellier: Neymar continues his excellent form by scoring two goals in a resounding win as Kylian Mbappe and new boy Renato Sanches also net

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Neymar scored twice as Paris St Germain thumped Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe and debutant Renato Sanches were also on target for PSG, who were set on their way following an own goal by Montpellier defender Falaye Sacko as the home side made it two wins from two at the start of their title defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Lui7_0hGLJ8H700
Neymar has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, with five goals in three games

Mbappe had a penalty saved by a diving Jonas Omlin in the Montpellier goal after a Jordan Ferri handball midway through the first half, but it proved a temporary reprieve for the visitors.

Sacko tried to clear a Mbappe cross but only succeeded in steering the ball into his own net, before his night got worse when he conceded another penalty after handling the ball in the box.

Neymar stepped up for PSG and made no mistake with the spot-kick to give the Parisians a 2-0 halftime lead.

It looked like it was game over when Neymar added a second soon after the break, heading home a rebound as he reacted quickest to the loose ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21u7LC_0hGLJ8H700
Mbappe was on target late on after missing a first half penalty for the home side

Montpellier were given hope when Khazri pulled a goal back just before the hour-mark, but when Mbappe finally got on the scoresheet 10 minutes later, that was the end of the contest.

Neymar was denied his hat-trick when he had an effort disallowed for offside, but PSG extended their advantage through Sanches on his debut following his move from Lille.

Enzo Tchato pulled another goal back for Montpellier with virtually the last kick of the game, but it was a comfortable victory for the home side.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It pleases me when he's angry': Marco Verratti leaps to the defence of PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe after the forward's 'sulking' during their victory over Montpellier, insisting his antics show 'he cares a lot about the team'

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has come to the defence of Kylian Mbappe following the forward's outburst during the Parisien's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Sunday. Mbappe had been embroiled in a public row with team-mate Neymar after the attackers had a disagreement over who should take PSG's second penalty.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Falaye Sacko
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Neymar
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams

Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris St Germain#Montpellier#Parisians
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford 'among group of senior Manchester United players to tell the club's hierarchy that new signings are needed after disastrous start to the season'

Cristiano Ronaldo is among a group of Manchester United senior players who have reportedly told the club's hierarchy that new signings are required. United have endured a nightmare start to the Premier League season under new manager Erik ten Hag and are currently bottom of the Premier League following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi

MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid ponder swap deal for Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external. However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dele Alli was likened to Ronaldinho and Maradona by Pochettino... Back then, when he was flying at Spurs, who could have predicted he'd be unwanted by Everton and bound for Besiktas at just 26?

The heights he scaled during his peak and the names that came to mind when one of his former managers discussed Dele Alli could hardly feel further away right now. The man who was once one of the bright hopes of English football today finds himself effectively unwanted by Everton. They are not exactly overflowing with attacking quality yet remain happy to let Alli leave for Turkey.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'identify Casemiro as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong' amid their struggle to sign the Barcelona star... but Carlo Ancelotti is 'hoping to keep the midfielder at Real Madrid this summer'

Manchester United have identified Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as a potential alternative to Frenkie de Jong, according to Marca. The Red Devils have pursued a move for De Jong throughout the summer but have been unable to strike a deal with Barcelona for the Dutch international. Therefore, United have reportedly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United target La Liga duo Casemiro and Joao Felix

Manchester United look desperate in the transfer market. Truth be told, the club rarely looks organised in the transfer market, opting to use a scattergun approach to landing targets year after year. One minute we’re working on a deal for Adrien Rabiot and a week later everything collapses, as per...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly 'personally pleads with Callum Hudson-Odoi to change his stance on his future at the club with the Blues unwilling to sanction a permanent move for the academy graduate'

Todd Boehly has reportedly pleaded with Callum Hudson-Odoi not to force a permanent exit from Chelsea. Hudson-Odoi, 21, has wanted to depart Chelsea this summer after finding opportunities under Thomas Tuchel difficult to come by. Last season, he only made 15 appearances in the league with a combination of injury...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

544K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy