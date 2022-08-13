PSG 5-2 Montpellier: Neymar continues his excellent form by scoring two goals in a resounding win as Kylian Mbappe and new boy Renato Sanches also net

Neymar scored twice as Paris St Germain thumped Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe and debutant Renato Sanches were also on target for PSG, who were set on their way following an own goal by Montpellier defender Falaye Sacko as the home side made it two wins from two at the start of their title defence.

Neymar has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, with five goals in three games

Mbappe had a penalty saved by a diving Jonas Omlin in the Montpellier goal after a Jordan Ferri handball midway through the first half, but it proved a temporary reprieve for the visitors.

Sacko tried to clear a Mbappe cross but only succeeded in steering the ball into his own net, before his night got worse when he conceded another penalty after handling the ball in the box.

Neymar stepped up for PSG and made no mistake with the spot-kick to give the Parisians a 2-0 halftime lead.

It looked like it was game over when Neymar added a second soon after the break, heading home a rebound as he reacted quickest to the loose ball.

Mbappe was on target late on after missing a first half penalty for the home side

Montpellier were given hope when Khazri pulled a goal back just before the hour-mark, but when Mbappe finally got on the scoresheet 10 minutes later, that was the end of the contest.

Neymar was denied his hat-trick when he had an effort disallowed for offside, but PSG extended their advantage through Sanches on his debut following his move from Lille.

Enzo Tchato pulled another goal back for Montpellier with virtually the last kick of the game, but it was a comfortable victory for the home side.