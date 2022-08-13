James “Eli” Mathis, age 77, of Roscommon passed away on Monday August 15, 2022 at Mission Point of Roscommon with his loving family by his side. Eli was born on September 1, 1944 in Sedro Woolley, Washington to Homer and JennaSue (Owen) Mathis. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War Era. Eli was married on February 8, 1969 in Topeka, Kansas to Shari M. Mehlen. The couple moved to Roscommon in 1988. He was a member of the Elks, Lions, American Legion and Optimist Club. Eli was a huge supporter of the Houghton Lake Boys Golf Team. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, softball and cars. Eli was an avid watcher of high school sports.

