Missoula, MT

Free Cycles hoping to invest in a more safer, accessible music area

By Jennifer Rios ABC FOX Montana
 3 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoulians are used to cruising into Free Cycles for a set of new wheels, but now their goal is to pack this house for riders to cruise to a new beat.

With a new opportunity presenting itself, Free Cycles is hoping to invest in their music niche from sound to improve the building to make it safer and more accessible for everyone. As they've seen in the last several years, music and bike riding go hand in hand in the Garden City.

"Nearly a quarter of a million people repair their bikes since 1996, we purchased this property and we want this to become a community center, it already is a community center, a hub of sorts with spokes going everywhere and we just love that people come here for a variety of reasons bikes, community, and music,” said Bob Giordano executive director, free cycles Missoula community bike program.

The fall line-up is already jam-packed with local artists. Which you can see once the September calendar is revealed. If you want to help, you can stop by here at free cycles Wednesday through Sunday to donate or volunteer as you wish.

