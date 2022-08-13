Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures in the valleys up to 95 to 100. * WHERE...Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Wood River Foothills, Raft River, and the Southern Hills. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO