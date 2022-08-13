The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 11th practice of training camp Tuesday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 11:. * Receiver Dorian Singer had perhaps his best day of camp. Singer twice defeated cornerback Isaiah Mays during one-on-ones. In 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, Singer made several impressive catches, including a leaping grab at the goal line for a 40-yard touchdown from Jayden de Laura. Ephesians Prysock had perfect coverage on the play, but Singer high-pointed the ball and came down with it. Singer later snared a well-thrown pass from de Laura just inside the right sideline. Singer appeared to tweak an ankle during that series and sat out the final portion of practice.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO