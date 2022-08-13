Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Quarterback Partners with Mental Health Company
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has partnered with BetterHelp, a mental health organization that works to make therapy easily accessible to everyone. "Loving yourself isn't vanity, it's sanity. And the storms of life don't seem too bad when you have the people around you that can support you," said Hurts in the sponsored Facebook post.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
