Prince Harry ‘intensely focused’ on investigating Diana’s final moments for his new book

PRINCE Harry has been “intensely focused” on investigating Princess Diana’s final hours for his new book.

Official judicial sources in Paris say the Duke of Sussex’s researchers have been seeking information about the car crash that killed his mother 25 years ago.

Royal commentators say Prince Harry's book will focus heavily on his anguish following his mother’s death Credit: Getty

Harry has spoken much about his anguish following his mother's death Credit: PA

A French judicial probe concluded the crash was caused by Mr Paul losing control of the Mercedes limo at high speed while he was intoxicated Credit: AP:Associated Press

They are believed to be involved in the ghost-written memoir that Harry is set to release this year, and related TV and podcast projects.

One source, who was involved in the original crash investigation, said: “There have been approaches which suggest Prince Harry is intensely focused on getting more information about his mother’s death.

“There are plenty of people in France who recall the night of the accident. It’s only normal that Diana’s son should want to learn more about it for his book.”

Royal commentators say the book will focus heavily on his anguish following his mother’s death in August 1997.

Harry, 37, blamed the tragedy for mental health problems that he tried to resolve with drink and drugs.

Five years ago — long before he had thought about writing a book — Harry invited friends of his mother to share memories and private photographs of her.

The tome, which US author J R Moehringer is writing, is reportedly unlikely to contain criticisms of the Queen.

But it is thought that Harry’s dad Charles and brother William will feature over Megxit.

Diana died aged 36 in August 1997 when the car she was travelling in hit an underpass pillar.

Boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul were also killed.

A French judicial probe concluded the crash was caused by Mr Paul losing control of the Mercedes limo at high speed while he was intoxicated.

A spokesman for Harry was approached for comment.