SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Senior midfielder Amferny Sinclair was named to the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Watch List on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Sinclair is an experienced leader and a vital presence in midfield. In his three seasons at Syracuse, Sinclair has 43 appearances, 40 of them coming as starts. The Costa Rica native was a team captain for the 2021 season. The Orange were also selected to come in fourth in the Atlantic Division as voted by the league head coaches.

