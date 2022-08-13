ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Bride-to-be ditched fiancé at the airport and fled with his bags and £5,000 cash

By Tom Wells
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A BRIDE-to-be ditched her fiancé at the airport — and fled with his bags and £5,000 cash.

The seemingly loved-up couple, in their 40s, had got engaged a day earlier — and told check-in staff at Heathrow they were flying to Rome to marry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akVmU_0hGL8QTM00
Last night a Met Police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to investigate. No arrests have been made yet Credit: PA

But when the man, said to be British, left his fiancée minding their cases to go to the toilet, she vanished and took everything with her.

The distraught groom-to-be told Terminal 5 staff she had swiped £5,000 he had given her for the wedding.

One onlooker said: “He was in bits — totally inconsolable. Apparently, they’d only met very recently and he’d fallen head-over-heels for her.

“He’d proposed a day earlier and she’d accepted.

“They’d planned to marry in Rome and were about to fly there. Then she did a runner while he went to the loo and vanished with all their belongings.

“Staff looked everywhere for her, but she was nowhere to be found.

“It wasn’t even clear if she’d gone out of the airport or on to another country.

“In the end, the police were called. Even her name was in doubt by then.”

Last night a Met Police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to investigate.

She added: “Enquiries continue. No arrests have been made at this time.”

DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
