Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s quarterback room for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 22 RB Roydell Williams
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Jermaine Burton explains why he chose Alabama as his transfer school: ‘I want to win with this team.’
Alabama players put their arms around Jermaine Burton when he chose the Crimson Tide, and fans are showing appreciation after what he said in Monday’s interview. Burton spent his first two years at the University of Georgia. He faced Alabama twice last year, including a College Football Playoff National Championship matchup at Indianapolis. The Tide handed Georgia its lone loss in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, but Burton saw the confetti rain in his favor for the CFP. He finished 2021 with 26 catches for 497 yards receiving, and five touchdowns. Burton shocked some people when he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa, but it was the best transition for himself and his family. He won a national title over Alabama, but Burton is excited about the brotherhood he has.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: DeMarcco Hellams talks decision to return to Alabama for senior year
Alabama’s senior safety, DeMarcco Hellams talked with the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to return to Alabama for his senior season, his hitman Hellams nickname and more. The full video can be streamed above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal
Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Jermaine Burton discusses transferring from Georgia to Alabama
Jermaine Burton talked to the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to transfer to Alabama, his relationship with Bryce Young and more. Burton’s full interview can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 23 DL DJ Dale
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 24 DL Justin Eboigbe
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama comes in at No. 1 in 2022 preseason AP Top 25
The Associated Press released its annual preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday, and once again Alabama was ranked at the No. 1 spot heading into the 2022 season. It is the seventh time the Crimson Tide has come in at No. 1 in the preseason rankings in the Nick Saban era.
tdalabamamag.com
TDA’s Stephen Smith recaps Alabama’s first scrimmage of fall camp
Alabama football had its first scrimmage of preseason camp last week. Coach Nick Saban addressed the reporters afterward and discussed what happened. He highlighted freshman wide receiver, Kobe Prentice, as a standout for the young receivers. Saban also talked about improvement with the first-team offensive line, struggles on the second-team unit, running backs, defense, and special teams.
Comments / 0