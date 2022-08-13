ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Previewing Alabama’s quarterback room for the 2022 season

As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 22 RB Roydell Williams

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal

Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Jermaine Burton explains why he chose Alabama as his transfer school: ‘I want to win with this team.’

Alabama players put their arms around Jermaine Burton when he chose the Crimson Tide, and fans are showing appreciation after what he said in Monday’s interview. Burton spent his first two years at the University of Georgia. He faced Alabama twice last year, including a College Football Playoff National Championship matchup at Indianapolis. The Tide handed Georgia its lone loss in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, but Burton saw the confetti rain in his favor for the CFP. He finished 2021 with 26 catches for 497 yards receiving, and five touchdowns. Burton shocked some people when he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa, but it was the best transition for himself and his family. He won a national title over Alabama, but Burton is excited about the brotherhood he has.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama comes in at No. 1 in 2022 preseason AP Top 25

The Associated Press released its annual preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday, and once again Alabama was ranked at the No. 1 spot heading into the 2022 season. It is the seventh time the Crimson Tide has come in at No. 1 in the preseason rankings in the Nick Saban era.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama

Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 24 DL Justin Eboigbe

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 23 DL DJ Dale

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#American Football#College Football#Apple Valley High School#Ua#Wolford#Message Board Access
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football released video from preseason camp scrimmage

Last week, Alabama football held a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium for preseason camp. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters on what happened, but the Crimson Tide’s social media released a video recapping the game-like practice. A few moments stood out in the 54-second clip, including Bryce Young connecting with Traeshon Holden, Jake Pope with an interception, Kobe Prentice catching a pass, Emmanuel Henderson playing receiver, Jahmyr Gibbs showing marquee speed, and Ty Simpson demonstrating improved arm strength. Saban is not disappointed about where the team is, but he wants to see where it ends up after fall practice. Alabama has its eyes on a national championship after falling short in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Saban era QBs matched with Alabama sororities: JPW accepts his bid, McElroy says ‘no chance’

We’ve always wondered which Nick Saban era Crimson Tide quarterbacks would receive a bid from University of Alabama sororities, haven’t we? Well, we’re finally in luck. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian Oliu, welcomed Crimson Tide super-fan Lacey Cencula, known to many on Gump Twitter as @dddrop_the_lace, to break down #BamaRushTok and place Saban era QBs in their respective house holds. You can find FOG Advisory wherever you get your podcasts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport

Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

