tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s quarterback room for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 22 RB Roydell Williams
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Nick Saban Prepping Alabama for Its Next Football Evolution
In 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa, the coach has won national championships with stifling defenses and wide-open offenses. So what will he do next?
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: DeMarcco Hellams talks decision to return to Alabama for senior year
Alabama’s senior safety, DeMarcco Hellams talked with the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to return to Alabama for his senior season, his hitman Hellams nickname and more. The full video can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal
Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
tdalabamamag.com
Jermaine Burton explains why he chose Alabama as his transfer school: ‘I want to win with this team.’
Alabama players put their arms around Jermaine Burton when he chose the Crimson Tide, and fans are showing appreciation after what he said in Monday’s interview. Burton spent his first two years at the University of Georgia. He faced Alabama twice last year, including a College Football Playoff National Championship matchup at Indianapolis. The Tide handed Georgia its lone loss in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, but Burton saw the confetti rain in his favor for the CFP. He finished 2021 with 26 catches for 497 yards receiving, and five touchdowns. Burton shocked some people when he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa, but it was the best transition for himself and his family. He won a national title over Alabama, but Burton is excited about the brotherhood he has.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama comes in at No. 1 in 2022 preseason AP Top 25
The Associated Press released its annual preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday, and once again Alabama was ranked at the No. 1 spot heading into the 2022 season. It is the seventh time the Crimson Tide has come in at No. 1 in the preseason rankings in the Nick Saban era.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Jermaine Burton discusses transferring from Georgia to Alabama
Jermaine Burton talked to the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to transfer to Alabama, his relationship with Bryce Young and more. Burton’s full interview can be streamed above.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 24 DL Justin Eboigbe
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 23 DL DJ Dale
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football released video from preseason camp scrimmage
Last week, Alabama football held a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium for preseason camp. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters on what happened, but the Crimson Tide’s social media released a video recapping the game-like practice. A few moments stood out in the 54-second clip, including Bryce Young connecting with Traeshon Holden, Jake Pope with an interception, Kobe Prentice catching a pass, Emmanuel Henderson playing receiver, Jahmyr Gibbs showing marquee speed, and Ty Simpson demonstrating improved arm strength. Saban is not disappointed about where the team is, but he wants to see where it ends up after fall practice. Alabama has its eyes on a national championship after falling short in 2021.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Tony Mitchell’s versatility and reaction skills separate him
Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell has elite reaction skills. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith reacted to and provided a breakdown of some of Mitchell’s top plays from his junior year in a video. The video can be streamed above.
Saban era QBs matched with Alabama sororities: JPW accepts his bid, McElroy says ‘no chance’
We’ve always wondered which Nick Saban era Crimson Tide quarterbacks would receive a bid from University of Alabama sororities, haven’t we? Well, we’re finally in luck. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian Oliu, welcomed Crimson Tide super-fan Lacey Cencula, known to many on Gump Twitter as @dddrop_the_lace, to break down #BamaRushTok and place Saban era QBs in their respective house holds. You can find FOG Advisory wherever you get your podcasts.
wbrc.com
University of Alabama president highlights successes from enrollment to new construction
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s president spent some time Monday morning, highlighting what’s going on and what to expect in 2022 at UA. UA says incoming freshman enrollment will likely break a record. Last year around 7,600 freshmen enrolled. This fall, that number will be more than 8,000.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport
Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
BAMA x Lululemon: How to buy the University of Alabama’s newest fan apparel
The University of Alabama’s “BAMA x Lululemon” fan apparel collection officially dropped Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. This Lululemon collaboration will only be available to purchase in-store at the University’s Corner Supe Store on Bryant Drive. Lululemon has notoriously collaborated with various universities in the past to...
