Belleville, PA

WBRE

Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drugs found in ceiling of Johnstown duo’s home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are behind bars after officers reportedly found drugs and a handgun with its serial number scratched off inside their home. On Aug. 12 around 6 a.m., Johnstown police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Dupont Street where 44-year-old Jessica Strobel and 18-year-old […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate gallon size bag of marijuana during search for AR-15

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police, working with members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, located marijuana, a gun, and a scale as they searched a home near the 1600 block of Catherine Street. The search warrant was executed on Aug. 3 for a black AR-15 style firearm investigators said Davere Andre McClain, 50, of Williamsport used in the commission of a crime. Detectives said as they searched for the weapon, they located a bag with approximately 6.6 ounces of marijuana. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Belleville, PA
WBRE

Man accused of raping child for 12 years

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have a man in custody they say is accused of raping a child from 2009 to 2021. On August 12, state police said they responded to a welfare check on Walter Tyson, a 72-year-old male, in Union County. Upon arriving at Tyson’s home, state police said they […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for stolen Ford SUV out of Blair County

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Ford Escape that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a home on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Greenfield Township on Aug. 16 where the owner reported their 2013 Ford Escape was stolen just before 3 a.m. The SUV is white […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Restaurant Charged

Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here. 
GRANTVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PSP Clearfield to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint This Month

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police will be participating in a DUI checkpoint during the month of August. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Clearfield. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. The...
CLEARFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detectives locate ounce of methamphetamine after three buys from suspected dealer

Williamsport, Pa. —Investigators said three undercover buys were made prior to a raid being executed on a residence near the 800 block of Elmira Street on June 30. In an affidavit filed on Aug. 8, detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they arrested Kaseem Bradshaw, 21, of Williamsport for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bradshaw was located on a couch as he slept next to a pair of pants that contained the illegal substance. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

