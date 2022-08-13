AUSTIN, Texas — Brian Vasek knew the day was coming that he was going to coach his sons on the football field and had a conversation about how they would handle that. “I told them at an early age, you tell me what you want,” says Brian Vasek, the defensive line coach at Westlake. “Do you want me to coach you hard and get the best out of you or do you want to lay back and enjoy this experience?”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO