txstatebobcats.com
2022 Position Preview: Quarterbacks
With two new faces added to a Texas State quarterback room that lost both of its starters from last season, head coach and offensive play-caller Jake Spavital should be set at this position for the foreseeable future. Check out below for a preview of the Bobcat quarterbacks for the 2022...
txstatebobcats.com
Volleyball recognized in AVCA’s Division I Preseason Poll
SAN MARCOS, TX — Texas State's volleyball program and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) have become quite familiar with each other under third-year head coach Sean Huiet as the Bobcats were among the teams "receiving votes" in Monday's AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches' Poll. The recognition marks the...
AthlonSports.com
1 Major College Football Program Left Out Of Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Texas football hype is off the charts ahead of the fast-approaching 2022 season. The Longhorns even received a first-place vote in the Coaches' Poll last week. However, The Associated Press isn't buying the hype. Texas did not receive enough votes to make the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released...
Texas basketball books OV with 5-Star SG Wesley Yates
Notable news arrived for head coach Chris Beard and his staff for a top target of the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class this weekend. According to a report from Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas on Aug. 13 (paid content), Texas has secured an official visit with the elite five-star Beaumont United (TX) shooting guard Wesley Yates.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Vasek family ties help Westlake's winning ways
AUSTIN, Texas — Brian Vasek knew the day was coming that he was going to coach his sons on the football field and had a conversation about how they would handle that. “I told them at an early age, you tell me what you want,” says Brian Vasek, the defensive line coach at Westlake. “Do you want me to coach you hard and get the best out of you or do you want to lay back and enjoy this experience?”
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Lizzie' and Lambos: How Texas football stars have capitalized on NIL deals
AUSTIN, Texas — DeMarvion Overshown has a dang-near perfect truck for a country kid from East Texas, a ride that stands out off the field as much as the Texas linebacker does on the field. The truck is a jacked-up, lime-green beast named Lizzie, complete with 37-inch tires and...
mesquite-news.com
Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom
Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US
Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
nypressnews.com
Arlington ‘Texas Two Step’ jackpot winner bought ticket at Euless QuikTrip
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four...
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
thetexastasty.com
13 Best Restaurants at the Domain in Austin, Texas
One of the best parts of living in Austin, Texas, is that every neighborhood is unique. Each holds a defining characteristic that makes it special and offers its residents great food, entertainment, and housing. The restaurants at the Domain, Austin are known as a go-to and we love it for its excellent and diverse options.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
KENS 5
San Antonio, Austin listed as top two best barbecue cities in the US
AUSTIN, Texas — San Antonio and Austin smoked the national competition and earned the top two spots on a list of best barbecue cities in the nation. Real estate website Clever assessed cities based on their barbecue restaurants per capita, major barbecue events, average Yelp rating for barbecue restaurants, regional price for a pound of barbecue meat and more.
1 Man Dead After Pedestrian Accident In North Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin Police reports that a driver has been arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The driver hit and killed a man on North Lamar Boulevard in North Austin.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
fox7austin.com
Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps
Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Authorities report that a 3-vehicle crash took place in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon just before 1 PM on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.
