San Marcos, TX

txstatebobcats.com

2022 Position Preview: Quarterbacks

With two new faces added to a Texas State quarterback room that lost both of its starters from last season, head coach and offensive play-caller Jake Spavital should be set at this position for the foreseeable future. Check out below for a preview of the Bobcat quarterbacks for the 2022...
SAN MARCOS, TX
txstatebobcats.com

Volleyball recognized in AVCA’s Division I Preseason Poll

SAN MARCOS, TX — Texas State's volleyball program and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) have become quite familiar with each other under third-year head coach Sean Huiet as the Bobcats were among the teams "receiving votes" in Monday's AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches' Poll. The recognition marks the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
AthlonSports.com

1 Major College Football Program Left Out Of Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Texas football hype is off the charts ahead of the fast-approaching 2022 season. The Longhorns even received a first-place vote in the Coaches' Poll last week. However, The Associated Press isn't buying the hype. Texas did not receive enough votes to make the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas basketball books OV with 5-Star SG Wesley Yates

Notable news arrived for head coach Chris Beard and his staff for a top target of the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class this weekend. According to a report from Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas on Aug. 13 (paid content), Texas has secured an official visit with the elite five-star Beaumont United (TX) shooting guard Wesley Yates.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Vasek family ties help Westlake's winning ways

AUSTIN, Texas — Brian Vasek knew the day was coming that he was going to coach his sons on the football field and had a conversation about how they would handle that. “I told them at an early age, you tell me what you want,” says Brian Vasek, the defensive line coach at Westlake. “Do you want me to coach you hard and get the best out of you or do you want to lay back and enjoy this experience?”
AUSTIN, TX
mesquite-news.com

Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom

Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austonia

Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US

Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
AUSTIN, TX
nypressnews.com

Arlington ‘Texas Two Step’ jackpot winner bought ticket at Euless QuikTrip

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four...
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

13 Best Restaurants at the Domain in Austin, Texas

One of the best parts of living in Austin, Texas, is that every neighborhood is unique. Each holds a defining characteristic that makes it special and offers its residents great food, entertainment, and housing. The restaurants at the Domain, Austin are known as a go-to and we love it for its excellent and diverse options.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio, Austin listed as top two best barbecue cities in the US

AUSTIN, Texas — San Antonio and Austin smoked the national competition and earned the top two spots on a list of best barbecue cities in the nation. Real estate website Clever assessed cities based on their barbecue restaurants per capita, major barbecue events, average Yelp rating for barbecue restaurants, regional price for a pound of barbecue meat and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelnoire.com

5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX

Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps

Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX

