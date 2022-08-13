ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for stolen Ford SUV out of Blair County

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Ford Escape that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a home on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Greenfield Township on Aug. 16 where the owner reported their 2013 Ford Escape was stolen just before 3 a.m. The SUV is white […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, PA
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Millersburg man arrested after alleged threats of mass shooting

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. State police say Evan Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, threatened a victim and her family. Upon investigation, police say they found that Etzweiler had previously made threats pertaining to conducting a mass...
MILLERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Bellefonte Man Pleads Guilty to Infant Abuse

Authorities in Centre County say a Bellefonte man who pleaded guilty to “severely” abusing an infant last year was sentenced Monday morning. Court officials say Clayton Dobson, 28, was sentenced to serve 4 to 8 years in state prison, followed by two years of probation. Dobson was charged...
BELLEFONTE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy