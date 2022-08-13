Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc27.com
Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
Bellefonte-area man charged with shooting his dad to remain jailed despite family pleas for his release
The 28-year-old’s father told a Centre County judge he “love(s) that boy with all my heart,” even though he was shot in June.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Police search for stolen Ford SUV out of Blair County
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Ford Escape that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a home on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Greenfield Township on Aug. 16 where the owner reported their 2013 Ford Escape was stolen just before 3 a.m. The SUV is white […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child injured in Harrisburg shooting
An overnight shooting has left at least one person injured in Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County dispatchers.
Juveniles threw rock at elderly woman’s head in Cumberland County park: police
Upper Allen Township police are looking for the person or group of people responsible for hitting an elderly woman in the head with a rock Sunday night while she was out on a walk. The assault was reported around 8:46 p.m. on the 100 block of Nittany Drive, in the...
WGAL
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
Driver, 75, pleads guilty in 2021 crash that killed school board member in Cumberland County
A 75-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving in a fatal crash last year that killed a member of the South Middletown School Board who was riding her bike with her husband. Patricia Fickett, of Boiling Springs, also pleaded guilty to a citation of failing to safely pass a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
Millersburg man arrested after alleged threats of mass shooting
MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. State police say Evan Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, threatened a victim and her family. Upon investigation, police say they found that Etzweiler had previously made threats pertaining to conducting a mass...
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
WGAL
Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Dauphin County: police
The coroner was called Sunday afternoon to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Dauphin County, according to Pa. State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer. The crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg since early this afternoon. It between...
Drunk Altoona man damages nursing home, crashes truck in a yard, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A disturbance at a nursing home before getting a truck stuck in someone’s yard, all while being drunk, has led to charges for an Altoona man, according to police. Tyrone Borough police were called to Epworth Manor along Washington Avenue at 3:15 a.m. on Friday morning for a report of a […]
WGAL
Truck driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver was killed in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-81 near the overpass at the Cameron Street exit. The crash only involved the tractor-trailer, which left...
Man arrested, charged with assaulting woman in Dauphin County: police
A Dauphin County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman on Aug. 10, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Police responded to the Millersburg Borough building at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 after a report of an inactive physical domestic incident. The victim stated around 10:30 the...
Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
Millersburg man arrested after police investigate threats, find cache of guns
A Millersburg man was arrested on firearms and other charges Friday after a police investigation triggered by threats of violence found he’d lied during an attempt to purchase a handgun last fall. Evan K. Etzweiler, 23, was taken into custody after a search of his residence that uncovered at...
abc23.com
Bellefonte Man Pleads Guilty to Infant Abuse
Authorities in Centre County say a Bellefonte man who pleaded guilty to “severely” abusing an infant last year was sentenced Monday morning. Court officials say Clayton Dobson, 28, was sentenced to serve 4 to 8 years in state prison, followed by two years of probation. Dobson was charged...
Saturday morning shooting in Cumberland County under investigation: police
Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that happened in Carlisle that injured one person. The shooting, which occurred on the 100 block of North East Street at around 8:50 a.m., was an isolated incident, according to Carlisle Borough Police. One victim, whom police believe was the intended target, is...
Comments / 0