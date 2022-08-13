Read full article on original website
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
Fstoppers
Some of the Best Little Things About Canon Cameras
When it comes to mirrorless cameras, there are normally a few specifications and features that capture all the headlines — things like frame rates, sensor resolution, and autofocus. And while those are important, every camera comes with little features that might not capture those top headlines but that make a significant difference in your day-to-day usage. This interesting video discusses some of the best little features in Canon cameras.
Fstoppers
How to Capture Vertically Oriented Photos With a Drone
A drone allows you to take photographs to the next level. There is only one downside for most drones I know of. The camera can’t be tilted for vertical shots. That doesn’t mean you can’t shoot vertical images. The solution is a panorama. Although not everyone is...
Digital Trends
Nothing Phone 1’s numerous LEDs counted by YouTuber
Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson — he of the Jerry Rig Everything channel — promised during a recent teardown of the new Nothing Phone 1 that he would count all of the LEDs that make up the handset’s striking Glyph Interface if the video got at least 50,000 likes.
Fstoppers
4 Reasons Why This Budget 40mm f/2.8 Macro is Amazing
There are so many budget lens manufacturers that I've begun losing count. What I haven't lost track of, however, is how strong the quality has become. I have waxed lyrical about macro photography many times on Fstoppers and I don't foresee that stopping either. Fewer times, but still reasonably regularly, I will sing the praises of the many indie lens manufacturers — primarily out of Asia — who are creating exceptionally fast glass for a fraction of the price we used to have to pay for it.
Fstoppers
ICN (Intentional Cellphone Non-Stabilization)
I was visiting a viewpoint in the Columbia River George Scenic Corridor with the intention of photographing Light Trails. While I was waiting for Golden Hour to shift to Blue Hour and vehicular traffic I was constantly being buffed by strong winds. I thought...hum...What sort of scene can a capture while taking a long exposure with my cellphone and NOT try to stabilize the shot?
The best camera drones in 2022: take your photography & video to the skies
These are the best camera drones for aerial photography and videography, both for cameras and flight controls
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 Pro Max to get exclusive 12 MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to follow suit in 2024
Apple is expected to introduce new camera capabilities with the iPhone 14 launch later this year. Even with the iPhone 14 launch still a few months away, supply chain developments already seem to indicate what's in store for the future. We are now getting to know that the long-rumored periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 and the iPhone 16 Pro series in 2024.
Facebook is blocking people from very popular feature on iPhone – is yours affected?
IF you're having problems with dark mode on Facebook then you're not alone. Users across the world have complained that the feature has mysteriously stopped working on their iPhone. An annoying glitch is causing the app to revert back to the traditional bright mode each time you open it. Dark...
Fstoppers
little egret (Egretta garzetta)
Hey are very skittish and you have to be very careful when they take flight. If they stretch their necks, it means that they will most likely take flight. I had the camera with continuous monitoring and waiting for it to fly.
Fstoppers
Good Morning Athens
This is a 5 image blend on a morning photographing the Acropolis. I edited the images in PS and finished in Color Effects Pro 5. Taken on a Nikon D850 with Tamron 15-30 2.8.
Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early
Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance,...
What is image stabilization and when can it (and can’t it) help you
Wondering what is image stabilization? Here's when it can help prevent camera shake – and when it can't!
Timex takes a witty swipe at Apple Watches with a new billboard: 'Know the time without seeing you have 1,249 unanswered emails'
Timex's cheeky new billboard reminds us that, unlike smart watches, traditional timepieces don't give us notification anxiety.
notebookcheck.net
Google brings many new features to the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series with Android 13 public release
Google has finally introduced a public version of Android 13, having released numerous beta builds over the last few months. As expected, Android 13 is available on Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 4 series onwards. For reference, this also applies to all Pixel a series models, such as the lesser-spotted Pixel 5a and the new Pixel 6a. However, there is a catch for the Pixel 6 series when upgrading from Android 12 to Android 13.
Fstoppers
An Easy and Effective Trick for Natural Light Portraits
Shooting natural light portraits does not mean you are stuck using the sunlight exactly as it is without any modification. You can use modifiers to shape the sunlight to be more flattering, and this great video tutorial will show you an effective way to create such illumination. Coming to you...
TechRadar
How to delete apps from a Samsung phone
Deleting apps from a Samsung phone is a breeze. In fact, there are several different ways to do this, and they’re all very quick and simple. We’ve detailed all the options below, starting with the simplest solution – so start there, as it’s the best approach in most cases.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens
The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is the workhorse you will find in a ton of photographers' bags, as it provides a useful zoom range in tandem with a wide maximum aperture. That being said, such lenses are generally rather expensive. If you do not need that wide aperture, you can save a lot of money and get more reach by opting for a lens like the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United, prompts Twitter swarm
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk prompted nearly a million interactions on Twitter when he claimed that he was going to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United. The Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX later revealed he was joking. Musk magnetized Twitter users with a series of messages...
Fstoppers
Colorful Sky
Sky is a talented make up artist that I recently met in Jersey, Channel Islands as I was buying clothes in a department store. I hope you enjoy this photo as much as I do!
