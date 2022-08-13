ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fstoppers

Some of the Best Little Things About Canon Cameras

When it comes to mirrorless cameras, there are normally a few specifications and features that capture all the headlines — things like frame rates, sensor resolution, and autofocus. And while those are important, every camera comes with little features that might not capture those top headlines but that make a significant difference in your day-to-day usage. This interesting video discusses some of the best little features in Canon cameras.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How to Capture Vertically Oriented Photos With a Drone

A drone allows you to take photographs to the next level. There is only one downside for most drones I know of. The camera can’t be tilted for vertical shots. That doesn’t mean you can’t shoot vertical images. The solution is a panorama. Although not everyone is...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Trends

Nothing Phone 1’s numerous LEDs counted by YouTuber

Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson — he of the Jerry Rig Everything channel — promised during a recent teardown of the new Nothing Phone 1 that he would count all of the LEDs that make up the handset’s striking Glyph Interface if the video got at least 50,000 likes.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

4 Reasons Why This Budget 40mm f/2.8 Macro is Amazing

There are so many budget lens manufacturers that I've begun losing count. What I haven't lost track of, however, is how strong the quality has become. I have waxed lyrical about macro photography many times on Fstoppers and I don't foresee that stopping either. Fewer times, but still reasonably regularly, I will sing the praises of the many indie lens manufacturers — primarily out of Asia — who are creating exceptionally fast glass for a fraction of the price we used to have to pay for it.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

ICN (Intentional Cellphone Non-Stabilization)

I was visiting a viewpoint in the Columbia River George Scenic Corridor with the intention of photographing Light Trails. While I was waiting for Golden Hour to shift to Blue Hour and vehicular traffic I was constantly being buffed by strong winds. I thought...hum...What sort of scene can a capture while taking a long exposure with my cellphone and NOT try to stabilize the shot?
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 15 Pro Max to get exclusive 12 MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to follow suit in 2024

Apple is expected to introduce new camera capabilities with the iPhone 14 launch later this year. Even with the iPhone 14 launch still a few months away, supply chain developments already seem to indicate what's in store for the future. We are now getting to know that the long-rumored periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 and the iPhone 16 Pro series in 2024.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

little egret (Egretta garzetta)

Hey are very skittish and you have to be very careful when they take flight. If they stretch their necks, it means that they will most likely take flight. I had the camera with continuous monitoring and waiting for it to fly.
ANIMALS
Fstoppers

Good Morning Athens

This is a 5 image blend on a morning photographing the Acropolis. I edited the images in PS and finished in Color Effects Pro 5. Taken on a Nikon D850 with Tamron 15-30 2.8.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early

Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance,...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google brings many new features to the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series with Android 13 public release

Google has finally introduced a public version of Android 13, having released numerous beta builds over the last few months. As expected, Android 13 is available on Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 4 series onwards. For reference, this also applies to all Pixel a series models, such as the lesser-spotted Pixel 5a and the new Pixel 6a. However, there is a catch for the Pixel 6 series when upgrading from Android 12 to Android 13.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

An Easy and Effective Trick for Natural Light Portraits

Shooting natural light portraits does not mean you are stuck using the sunlight exactly as it is without any modification. You can use modifiers to shape the sunlight to be more flattering, and this great video tutorial will show you an effective way to create such illumination. Coming to you...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TechRadar

How to delete apps from a Samsung phone

Deleting apps from a Samsung phone is a breeze. In fact, there are several different ways to do this, and they’re all very quick and simple. We’ve detailed all the options below, starting with the simplest solution – so start there, as it’s the best approach in most cases.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens

The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is the workhorse you will find in a ton of photographers' bags, as it provides a useful zoom range in tandem with a wide maximum aperture. That being said, such lenses are generally rather expensive. If you do not need that wide aperture, you can save a lot of money and get more reach by opting for a lens like the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Colorful Sky

Sky is a talented make up artist that I recently met in Jersey, Channel Islands as I was buying clothes in a department store. I hope you enjoy this photo as much as I do!
ENTERTAINMENT

