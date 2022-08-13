Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
tornadopix.com
As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure
Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
livelytimes.com
River City Roots Festival blends music, art, fun
Music, art, food, community: All the ingredients that make up the River City Roots Festival return to the downtown streets Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The Missoula Downtown Association’s Signature event is admission-free and features live music, an art show, the Family Roots Fest, the 4-mile Roots Run, and local food vendors.
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
New wildfire burning near Hot Springs
A wildfire that is currently over 800 acres in size is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities report that 21-year-old Corwin Way walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.
montanarightnow.com
Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
Missoula Mayor Engen passes away at age 57
Missoula Mayor John Engen -- who had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer -- has passed away.
Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana
While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Rain chances diminish as hot temperatures build, nearing record highs by midweek
Rain and storm chances are low for Southwestern Montana this afternoon, but areas from Lima to Ennis and West Yellowstone could see a brief shower or thunderstorm. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Even with the rain, lightning could spark new fires, and gusty outflow winds could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. These thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening.
NBCMontana
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
Police respond to attempted kidnapping at Western Montana Fair
A young child was grabbed in an attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair on Friday. According to a Missoula Police Department press release, a child's parent was taking a photo of them when a male suspect picked the child up and ran with the child in his arms. The...
NBCMontana
MPD looking to identify person suspected of arson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of vehicle arson. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call about a burning vehicle on the 200 block of Pattee Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The photo was taken in the downtown area...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping for incident at Western Montana Fair
The attempted kidnapping occurred Friday when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.
Comments / 0