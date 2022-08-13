ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
tornadopix.com

As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure

Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
MISSOULA, MT
livelytimes.com

River City Roots Festival blends music, art, fun

Music, art, food, community: All the ingredients that make up the River City Roots Festival return to the downtown streets Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The Missoula Downtown Association’s Signature event is admission-free and features live music, an art show, the Family Roots Fest, the 4-mile Roots Run, and local food vendors.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Cars
Montana State
Montana Cars
City
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana

At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business
montanarightnow.com

Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm

MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana

While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
NBCMontana

Rain chances diminish as hot temperatures build, nearing record highs by midweek

Rain and storm chances are low for Southwestern Montana this afternoon, but areas from Lima to Ennis and West Yellowstone could see a brief shower or thunderstorm. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Even with the rain, lightning could spark new fires, and gusty outflow winds could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. These thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week

With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MPD looking to identify person suspected of arson

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of vehicle arson. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call about a burning vehicle on the 200 block of Pattee Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The photo was taken in the downtown area...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy