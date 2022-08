MISSOULA, Mont. - On Monday August 15th, 2022 at approximately 06:00 hours, UMPD received a report of a large black bear just north of Washington Grizzly Stadium near the Kim Williams Trail. UM Police responded to the report and were not able to locate the bear, however there were several reports. The bear was not acting aggressively at the time of the sighting. Montana Fish and Game officials were advised.

