Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure
Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
River City Roots Festival blends music, art, fun
Music, art, food, community: All the ingredients that make up the River City Roots Festival return to the downtown streets Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The Missoula Downtown Association’s Signature event is admission-free and features live music, an art show, the Family Roots Fest, the 4-mile Roots Run, and local food vendors.
Want To Be On Tv and Score Free Beer At Your Favorite Bar?
Your favorite local Missoula bar is shooting a commercial and they want you!. Als and Vics is known by locals as the official "locals" bar or "service industry" bar. On any given night you'll see Als filled with Missoula characters from every walk of life. From business professionals to chefs, bartenders, loudmouths, pool hustlers, and drunk girls screaming Whitney Houston's "I Want To Dance With Somebody" so loud it would break the nonexistent wine glasses.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
Hog Trough Fire slowly grows, now 832 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning southeast of Hamilton has grown to 832 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 8 acres since Saturday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Today will be slightly sunny skies as drier air filters into the area....
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
New wildfire burning near Hot Springs
A wildfire that is currently over 800 acres in size is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.
Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities report that 21-year-old Corwin Way walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.
Missoula Mayor Engen passes away at age 57
Missoula Mayor John Engen -- who had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer -- has passed away.
Over $200K in stolen property recovered in Missoula County
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports detectives have recovered over $200,000 worth of stolen property.
Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
Police respond to attempted kidnapping at Western Montana Fair
A young child was grabbed in an attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair on Friday. According to a Missoula Police Department press release, a child's parent was taking a photo of them when a male suspect picked the child up and ran with the child in his arms. The...
MPD looking to identify person suspected of arson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of vehicle arson. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call about a burning vehicle on the 200 block of Pattee Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The photo was taken in the downtown area...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping for incident at Western Montana Fair
The attempted kidnapping occurred Friday when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.
Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
