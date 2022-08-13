Read full article on original website
Valve confirms Fnatic has qualified for The International 2022, confuses Dota community with Outsiders ruling
It really does feel like the deeper into a competitive season of Dota 2 we get, the worse communication from Valve gets for fans, players, and organizations. And, hot off the heels of another messy set of ticket sales for The International 2022, Valve has seemingly tossed a new rule into the Dota Pro Circuit that is impacting which teams are getting a direct invite to the event.
How does the Overwatch account merge affect stats and progress?
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard recently announced that the game will feature cross-progression. This highly-requested feature allows players to merge all of their console accounts under one Battle.net account and retain in-game cosmetics, stats, settings presets, and rank across platforms. It’s a big step for the franchise, which didn’t have cross-play until last year.
Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes
While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
Why was Asmongold suspended from World of Warcraft?
Asmongold, one of the most popular MMO content creators on Twitch and YouTube, was suspended from World of Warcraft on Aug. 15, 2022. This is the second time Asmongold has been punished by Blizzard. The streamer’s WoW account was silenced in 2020, which prevented him from speaking to other players or forming groups in the game. Asmongold didn’t know what triggered the suspension back then, but he was eventually cleared to play as he normally does.
Zeri, Yuumi to receive nerfs in League Patch 12.16, 2022 season’s first ‘Worlds-focused patch’
Riot Games has revealed the first patch preview for the game’s next update, Patch 12.16, which is the first “Worlds-focused patch,” according to League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison. With that in mind, most of the changes coming to the game with this patch will center around professional play.
Best 10 games like Overwatch
Overwatch is arguably one of the most influential games in recent history. Overwatch did many things well, including characters with their own animations, abilities, and powers based on their personalities. Overwatch‘s success was primarily due to the characters being admirable and so diverse that who you chose really influenced the game’s course.
How to watch TFT Mid-Set Finale NA Dragonlands: Format and updates
The first half of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands will competitively come to an end with the Mid-Set Finale, providing four direct invites to the North American Regional Finals. Competitive TFT in North America has two major tournaments per set that feed into Worlds: the Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals....
How to change which Overwatch accounts are linked together
Soon, Overwatch 2 will be in the hands of the players, and with it comes cross-progression, a feature that players have been asking for since Overwatch launched on multiple platforms. Now, players are finally getting cross-progression, and they can even merge multiple accounts together. Players can merge multiple Overwatch accounts...
Zoe and 7 other champs set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.16
Like virtually every update for League of Legends, Patch 12.16 will tweak a series of champions, strengthening eight of them in total. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game, released a preview last night teasing all of the changes coming to the patch. Eight champions, including Zoe, Tristana, Malphite, and Vladimir, are all being targeted with buffs.
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, cosmetic details potentially leaked early
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Fortnite and Dragon Ball collab, with the announcement tweet becoming the most liked post ever on Fortnite‘s Twitter. Many users have been very eager to get new information about the event since it was first found in the files late last month. Now the details of the event have been leaked early, and it looks to be impressive.
What happens if you don’t merge Overwatch accounts?
Overwatch 2 is quickly approaching, and the devs at Blizzard want everyone to be ready for the franchise’s next iteration. The company announced today that cross-progression is coming to Overwatch 2, enabling players who have multiple accounts across different platforms to combine their stats, cosmetics, settings, and rank under one Battle.net banner. To participate, players will need to merge their accounts.
How to watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite’s Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival
Fortnite is partnering up with Dragon Ball Z to introduce the most iconic features of the franchise to the game. From Versus Battles to Nimbus Clouds, there’s a lot to explore in the latest patch, v21.40. In addition to the new mechanics, there are a handful of new Dragon...
How to unlock the Dragon Ball Shenron Glider in Fortnite
Popular anime Dragon Ball officially arrived in Fortnite on Aug. 16 following days of speculation regarding the crossover. Famous Dragon Ball characters such as Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma have been added to Fortnite as playable skins while Shenron, the anime’s iconic magic dragon that grants wishes after the dragon balls are reunited, is available to Fortnite players as an unlockable glider.
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
TL Bwipo: ‘It’s a bit depressing, because it’s hard to put high expectations for NA at Worlds this year’
After Team Liquid’s last game of the 2022 LCS Summer regular season against 100 Thieves, the perennial regional champions have ended as the third best team in the league with a respectable 12-6 record. Before the playoffs begin, the roster’s veteran top laner Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau sounded off on the state of the league and the region’s hopes at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
Build path switch-up: Riot aiming to make Diana less tanky, more AP-focused ahead of Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.16, and one champion is receiving attention by way of an adjustment to their most viable build paths: Diana. Diana is the only champion being “adjusted” in Patch 12.16, meaning she’s receiving a combination of nerfs and buffs...
Top Esports’ Knight wins worldwide Summer Split KDA title with only double-digit mark
All four major League of Legends regions saw their Summer Splits come to a close yesterday, and it was Top Esports mid laner Knight who took home the 2022 Summer Split KDA crown. Knight’s final KDA of 10.0 was the highest among all players across League’s major regions and was the only double-digit mark among qualified players in the world.
Team BDS crush G2, claim Rocket League World Championship
After being a dominant force in Europe for the last two years and bringing on a rookie player to spice up their lineup earlier this season, Team BDS are now the undisputed best team in Rocket League after winning the Rocket League Championship Series 2022 World Championship. With their 4-1...
How many people play Call of Duty: Warzone? 2022 player count
Call of Duty: Warzone shook up the battle royale scene when it was surprise-released in the spring of 2020. Seemingly everybody was dropping into Verdansk as the release of the game coincided with many people around the world being stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic quarantines and lockdowns. It’s...
