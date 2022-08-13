ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton was 'in shock' after learning he was being traded from the Denver Nuggets

By JD Shaw
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPMpZ_0hGL1dJo00
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton was traded from the Denver Nuggets last month Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

New Wizards swingman Will Barton was shocked when he got traded to the team this offseason, he told Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets dealt Barton and Monte Morris to Washington in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith last month.

“It was just like a shock, but not too much of a shock,” Barton said when asked about the trade. “It was a shock in that, obviously, I had been there eight years, did so much there together, so it’s always shocking when you’ve been somewhere for so long and you’re moving on. But, at the same time, I embraced it, I’m welcoming a new chapter.”

Barton is expected to compete for a starting role with the Wizards, who finished just 35-47 last season. He’s coming off a campaign where he averaged 14.7 points per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 36.5% from three-point range.

Here are some other notes from the Western Conference:

  • Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee examines whether Sam Merrill will fit into the Kings’ plans once training camp begins on September 27. Merrill reportedly agreed to a two-year, partially guaranteed deal with the team. He’ll compete for a roster spot in camp.
  • Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman examines multiple Thunder-related topics in his mailbag, including notes related to Chet Holmgren and which players he’d protect in a hypothetical expansion draft. Oklahoma City is continuing a full-scale rebuild, finishing just 24-58 last season.

Comments / 6

Jeffrey Felder
2d ago

Definitely one of the greatest trades in the league in 20 years, this guy is probably as good as Michael Jordan, if not better.....

Reply
2
 

