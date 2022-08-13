Washington Wizards guard Will Barton was 'in shock' after learning he was being traded from the Denver Nuggets

Washington Wizards guard Will Barton was traded from the Denver Nuggets last month Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

New Wizards swingman Will Barton was shocked when he got traded to the team this offseason, he told Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets dealt Barton and Monte Morris to Washington in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith last month.

“It was just like a shock, but not too much of a shock,” Barton said when asked about the trade. “It was a shock in that, obviously, I had been there eight years, did so much there together, so it’s always shocking when you’ve been somewhere for so long and you’re moving on. But, at the same time, I embraced it, I’m welcoming a new chapter.”

Barton is expected to compete for a starting role with the Wizards, who finished just 35-47 last season. He’s coming off a campaign where he averaged 14.7 points per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 36.5% from three-point range.

Here are some other notes from the Western Conference: