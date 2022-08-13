ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Insider: How will Gators play under Billy Napier? X’s and O’s of what lies ahead

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z34cv_0hGL1Aur00
Billy Napier maintains that being disciplined and not wasting time will clean up a lot of mistakes as Florida linemen scramble to get organized during Thursday's practice. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Billy Napier’s new-look Florida Gators will be built in the image of their first-year coach.

Napier is known for discipline, stability and consistency. Unlike Dan Mullen’s teams, the detail-oriented 43-year-old will field a buttoned-down operation — down to players requisite white socks.

On the field, Napier and his staff will push to keep opponents guessing.

“We’re going to be a tough three-day prep for the opponent,” Napier said when introduced on Dec. 5.

Napier, who will call plays, relies on pre-snap motion and shifting. This forces the defense to adjust while giving the offense a glimpse how the D counters certain moves.

Napier also relies on 12 personnel. A two-tight end set, though, does not necessarily foreshadow a running play under Napier.

The use of wide zone running plays adds another element difficult to defend while also creating play-action passing opportunities. Instead of blocking a specific man, each lineman is assigned a specific area.

Defensively, the Gators will line up in a 4-3. The goal: Control the line of scrimmage with a hard-nosed, physical style.

Co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney then aims to deploy “creepers” — or simulated pressure — to keep offenses off balance. The method involves sending one non-traditional rusher while dropping into a coverage a traditional rusher.

Simulated pressure also can present an all-out blitz look at the line of scrimmage with just four players ultimately rushing the passer. The defense then can mix coverages, though Toney leans toward man-to-man.

From there, skill players must win their matchups with speed, smarts and physicality.

Comments / 0

 

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

