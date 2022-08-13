Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Ivan Bates and Mayor Brandon Scott, questions over crime partnership
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The relationship between Mayor Brandon Scott and presumptive new city state's attorney Ivan Bates will be a key factor in curbing Baltimore crime. But it's still not clear if Scott and Bates are on the same page regarding some crimes. When talking about squeegee kids, there's...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman 'disgusted with state of public safety' as Baltimore's violence climbs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More people have been killed, or injured, in a shooting in Baltimore City compared to this time last year. The grip the violence holds on Baltimore is palpable and some leaders are calling for a change, again. Councilman Eric Costello pushed for more action when it...
foxbaltimore.com
Council President Mosby aide remains on payroll while awaiting trial for gun, drug charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While an aide to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby awaits a trial on drug and handgun charges, she remains on the city’s payroll. Jade Johnson faces drug possession with intent to distribute and weapons violations following an arrest in Baltimore County on June 6. According to court documents, Johnson had a loaded handgun in her vehicle that was pulled over due to tinted windows, along with marijuana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Meet one of the youngest aspiring police officers in Baltimore County
DUNDALK, Md. (WBFF) — One little girl was able to dress up like her future mentors on Sunday and was lucky enough to meet them as well. 3-year-old Laylah Bryant was testing out her newly minted police officer costume when found two actual Baltimore County Police Officers who agreed to take a picture with her.
foxbaltimore.com
Case against Baltimore correctional officers accused of corruption falls apart
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City prosecutors have dropped charges against all the defendants in a conspiracy case against roughly two dozen correctional officers working at Baltimore City jails. Announced with much fanfare by Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in 2019, the cases were delayed by the pandemic and later...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city council members pressed about crime strategy, after deadly weekend violence
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — As Baltimore city comes off another violent weekend--with more than a dozen people shot, some killed-- city council members are pressed for answers about crime and whether they're satisfied with the mayor's crime plan. Council members faced our cameras and questions after Monday's city council meeting.
foxbaltimore.com
As other school systems struggle, Howard has almost filled its teacher vacancies
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools said Tuesday that it has nearly filled all of its vacancies after having 800 openings earlier this summer. Nationally and in neighboring school systems, administrators are struggling to fill teacher vacancies for the upcoming school year. One factor that may have...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxbaltimore.com
Gunshots played over speaker panics swimmers at Harford County pool
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — Someone played gunshots over a speaker Monday causing panic among people at a swimming club in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the Fountain Green Swim Club in the 1000 block of South Fountain Green Road. On the scene, deputies found no evidence of a shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey tests positive for COVID-19
On Sunday morning, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. I have COVID. I took a test yesterday morning because I was going to a small party where the host asked everybody to take a test before. It was negative. I wasn’t feeling well last night and took another test, positive, this morning.
foxbaltimore.com
New law aimed at slowing street racers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
foxbaltimore.com
'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police officer found guilty for failing to stop assault
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer was found guilty Tuesday on charges that he failed to stop an unconscious man from being kicked in the face. Christoper Nguyen, 27, was found guilty of reckless endangerment. He was found not guilty of a charge of misconduct in office.
foxbaltimore.com
Tax-free shopping week is 'really for everybody' says Comptroller Franchot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot stopped in Baltimore to promote this week's tax-free shopping week as a benefit for everyone and not just people going back to school. Any item of clothing or footwear that costs below $100 will be exempted from the state's usual 6% sales...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Magazine readers posthumously name Traffic Jam Jimmy best reporter
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — James "Traffic Jam Jimmy" Uhrin , FOX45 News' longtime traffic reporter who died in May, has been posthumously named Baltimore's best reporter by the readers of Baltimore Magazine. Uhrin, who worked for the station since the 1970s, in recent years reinvented himself as a roving traffic...
foxbaltimore.com
Back to School| Financially sound college planning for your children
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Being financially fit and planning for your child's future is vital when it comes time to focus on college education costs. With the new school year fast approaching, now is a great time to take a deeper look into ways to help pay for higher education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Commissioner responds to violent weekend in Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — At least fourteen people were shot across Baltimore Friday afternoon through Sunday. Nearly half of those victims were killed. One of the homicides stemmed from a quadruple homicide in northeast Baltimore Sunday. According to Baltimore Police, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to...
foxbaltimore.com
TRAFFIC TROUBLE | Ramps between Aviation Blvd. and I-195 near airport to be resurfaced
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A warning for people with very late or really early flights at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport - road work near the airport may lead to some traffic problems. The State Highway Administration says it will be resurfacing the ramps between MD 170, also known as...
foxbaltimore.com
Reducing Stress In City Schools
The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were hard on most people but especially children who had to stay at home and participate in virtual learning. To combat the stress of the new set up Baltimore Public Schools implemented yoga programming spending at least $899,000 since January 2021 according to spending records the school provided to open the books.com. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of open the books.com joined us to follow the money.
foxbaltimore.com
Crash claims life of man in Anne Arundel County on Sunday
HARMANS, Md. (WBFF) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash at noon on Sunday. Anne Arundel County Police say that they responded to a crash at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and Dorsey Road. When police arrived, they found a car was traveling south along Aviation Boulevard when...
Comments / 0