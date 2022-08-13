ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Ivan Bates and Mayor Brandon Scott, questions over crime partnership

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The relationship between Mayor Brandon Scott and presumptive new city state's attorney Ivan Bates will be a key factor in curbing Baltimore crime. But it's still not clear if Scott and Bates are on the same page regarding some crimes. When talking about squeegee kids, there's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Council President Mosby aide remains on payroll while awaiting trial for gun, drug charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While an aide to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby awaits a trial on drug and handgun charges, she remains on the city’s payroll. Jade Johnson faces drug possession with intent to distribute and weapons violations following an arrest in Baltimore County on June 6. According to court documents, Johnson had a loaded handgun in her vehicle that was pulled over due to tinted windows, along with marijuana.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Case against Baltimore correctional officers accused of corruption falls apart

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City prosecutors have dropped charges against all the defendants in a conspiracy case against roughly two dozen correctional officers working at Baltimore City jails. Announced with much fanfare by Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in 2019, the cases were delayed by the pandemic and later...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gunshots played over speaker panics swimmers at Harford County pool

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — Someone played gunshots over a speaker Monday causing panic among people at a swimming club in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the Fountain Green Swim Club in the 1000 block of South Fountain Green Road. On the scene, deputies found no evidence of a shooting.
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday morning, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. I have COVID. I took a test yesterday morning because I was going to a small party where the host asked everybody to take a test before. It was negative. I wasn’t feeling well last night and took another test, positive, this morning.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New law aimed at slowing street racers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police officer found guilty for failing to stop assault

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer was found guilty Tuesday on charges that he failed to stop an unconscious man from being kicked in the face. Christoper Nguyen, 27, was found guilty of reckless endangerment. He was found not guilty of a charge of misconduct in office.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner responds to violent weekend in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — At least fourteen people were shot across Baltimore Friday afternoon through Sunday. Nearly half of those victims were killed. One of the homicides stemmed from a quadruple homicide in northeast Baltimore Sunday. According to Baltimore Police, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reducing Stress In City Schools

The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were hard on most people but especially children who had to stay at home and participate in virtual learning. To combat the stress of the new set up Baltimore Public Schools implemented yoga programming spending at least $899,000 since January 2021 according to spending records the school provided to open the books.com. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of open the books.com joined us to follow the money.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crash claims life of man in Anne Arundel County on Sunday

HARMANS, Md. (WBFF) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash at noon on Sunday. Anne Arundel County Police say that they responded to a crash at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and Dorsey Road. When police arrived, they found a car was traveling south along Aviation Boulevard when...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

