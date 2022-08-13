ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HappyGamer

DLC For The Ascent Includes Glistening Neon Combat Firearms

RPG with a cyberpunk theme The Ascent will soon have a substantial DLC called Cyber Heist that will give your army access to a brand-new cyberpunk arcology for more coordinated shooting and, in an entirely new twist, slashing. The Cyber Heist DLC will give The Ascent melee weapons, such as...
GamesRadar

Tower of Fantasy, the open-world RPG with a unique combat system and gorgeous art style

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play, open-world RPG you should have on your radar. Developed by Hotta Studio, Tower of Fantasy transports you to Aida, a beautiful alien world that humanity has fled to in order to escape a post-apocalyptic Earth. Comparisons to other popular MMO RPGS may happen but with a fresh take on combat and a brand-new world to explore, Tower of Fantasy is a stand-out game that may just become your new favorite way to spend your free time.
IGN

How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level

Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
HappyGamer

In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated

It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
HappyGamer

A Latest Teaser For Total War: Warhammer 3’s Final Faction Commander, The Fourth, Has Been Released

The initial release of Total War: Warhammer 3 in February 2022 was received favorably by both players and reviewers. When the game first came out, there were a few problems. For instance, many users reported encountering issues that would cause Total War: Warhammer 3 to crash in the middle of conflicts, which may be quite irritating, particularly while attempting to complete one of the campaign’s several quest battles.
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
HappyGamer

Mount And Blade II Bannerlord Will Make Its Console Debut AT Gamescom 2022

The medieval RPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s console release will have its first public peek at Gamescom 2022, according to TaleWorlds Entertainment. While regular attendees can participate in the gaming booth in the public area of the exhibition, media representatives present at the event will be able to participate in a hands-on introduction to the console port in the business area.
HappyGamer

In Addition To Rick And Morty, MultiVersus Has Several Other Surprise Character Introductions Planned As Part Of Its Season 1 Release

The first season of MultiVersus is almost here. The most significant update to MultiVersus yet will be released tomorrow. With Morty and Rick to come later in the season, the update will include the first comprehensive MultiVersus fight pass. However, MultiVersus users can also expect some surprises from developer Player First Games.
HappyGamer

Internet Users Have Posted The First Spider-Man PC Shots

A few shots from the preview version have surfaced on Twitter and Reddit if you can’t wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will appear on PC. Here are shots captured on an ultrawide monitor of the settings panel and important settings (though not at high settings). Actually, there are a few more on this.
HappyGamer

